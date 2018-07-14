openSUSE Tumbleweed Users Get LibreOffice 6.1, Mozilla Firefox 61, and FFmpeg 4

The month of July 2018 was pretty busy for the openSUSE Tumbleweed development team, and the first two weeks of the month already delivered dozens of updates and security fixes.

openSUSE developer Dominique Leuenberger reports that a total of nine snapshots have been released in July 2018 for the OpenSuSE Tumbleweed Linux operating system series, which follows a rolling release model where users install once and receive updates forever. As expected, these 9 snapshots bring numerous updates and bugfixes.

"During the last two weeks, there has been a quite constant flow of Tumbleweed snapshots – despite SUSE folks being occupied with hackweek," said Dominique Leuenberger in a mailing list announcement. "To cut through the case: Weeks 27 & 28 delivered a total of 9 snapshots (0628, 0629, 0701, 0702, 0703, 0704, 0707, 0709 and 0710)."

Among the most important updates that landed in the software repositories of openSUSE Tumbleweed this month, we can mention the Linux 4.17.4 kernel, KDE Plasma 5.13.2 desktop environment, Mozilla Firefox 61.0 web browser, FFMpeg 4.0.1 multimedia framework, LibreOffice 6.1.0 Beta 2 office suite, as well as the Mesa 18.1.3 graphics stack.

GNU Emacs 26.1, GNU Coreutils 8.30, and Squid 4.1 are available as well, and there were also lots of updates to the YaST system setup and configuration tool, which brought translated keywords. Other than that, it looks like the bcm43xx-firmware package received support for BCM 4356 PCI devices and fwupdate 11 introduced support for Lenovo devices.

What's coming to openSUSE Tumbleweed this month

During the second part of this month, openSUSE Tumbleweed users will continue to receive some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software applications, starting with the recently released Linux 4.17.5 kernel and KDE Plasma 5.13.3 desktop environment, and continuing with the X.Org Server 1.20 display server, Poppler 0.66, and File 5.33.

Dominique Leuenberger informs openSUSE Tumbleweed users that the upcoming File 5.33 update correctly detects PI-Executables as it no longer identifies them just as shared objects. openSUSE Tumbleweed is also being prepared for migration to Java 11 as the default Java compiler and the final release of the LibreOffice 6.1.0 office suite, which hits the streets early next month.