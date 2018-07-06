Mozilla Firefox 61 "Quantum" Web Browser Is Now Available for Ubuntu Linux Users

The latest and greatest Mozilla Firefox 61 "Quantum" web browser has arrived for users of the Ubuntu Linux operating systems, and it's now available as an update through the official software repositories.

Released by Mozilla on June 26, 2018, the Firefox 61 release continues to improve the Quantum series of the open-source and cross-platform web browser with a new layer of performance improvements that include faster page rendering, as well as faster tab switching on Linux and Windows platforms.

Firefox 61 also enables access to additional search engines directly from the address bar on all supported platforms, lets Mac users to more easily share links from the Page Actions menu in the address bar, and offers a more consistent user experience across the entire Firefox UI by improving the dark theme and bookmark syncing.

Additionally, the Mozilla Firefox 61 web browser improves security by enabling support for the latest draft of the Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.3 specification and blocks access to FTP (File Transfer Protocol) subresources inside HTTP or HTTPS pages. Moreover, it enables support for WebExtenions to hide tabs.

Firefox 61 is now available for all Ubuntu Linux users

If you're using one of the supported Ubuntu Linux releases, you can now install the latest Firefox 61 web browser on your personal computer for a better, stable, and more reliable web browsing experience. Firefox 61.0 is now available in the repositories of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Ubuntu 17.10, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS.

To install Firefox 61 on your Ubuntu PCs, simply run the Ubuntu Software graphical package manager and check for updates. Alternatively, you can use the Software Updater utility or run the "sudo apt update && sudo apt install firefox" command in the Terminal app to update Ubuntu's default web browser.

Mozilla also released the first minor maintenance update to the Firefox 61 "Quantum" web browser series, version 61.0.1, which addresses various annoyances and also adds a few improvements like re-enabling support for downloading files from FTP sites linked from HTTP pages. Firefox 61.0.1 should be available for all Ubuntu Linux users in the coming days.