> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

KDE Plasma 5.13.3 Desktop Environment Released with More Than 30 Improvements

All existing users are urged to update their installations

Jul 10, 2018 15:16 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

The KDE Project released today the third maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 5.13 open-source desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems.

The fast release cycle of the short-lived KDE Plasma 5.13 desktop environment continues today with the KDE Plasma 5.13.3 maintenance update, which comes just two weeks after the KDE Plasma 5.13.2 point release and three weeks after the first one. KDE Plasma 5.13.3 continues to improve the stability and security of the desktop environment by fixing various issues.

A total of 33 changes have been recorded for the KDE Plasma 5.13.3 point release, which will soon be available in the official repositories of various popular GNU/Linux distributions, across several components, including Plasma Discover, Plasma Desktop, Plasma Workspace, plasma-integration, plasma-browser-integration, KWin, Plasma Addons, KDE GTK Config, and others.

"Today KDE releases a Bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.13.3. Plasma 5.13 was released in June with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds 2 week's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important," reads today's announcement.

KDE Plasma 5.13.4 coming July 31, 2018

Highlights of the KDE Plasma 5.13.3 update include a fix for a crash with the QtCurve settings, which occurred when using the Global Menu, various Plasma Discover stability and usability improvements, support for Places Runner to properly open timeline, search, and devices, as well as a fix for the right Folder View sizing and representation switch behavior. A complete changelog is available here for more details.

The next scheduled point release of the KDE Plasma 5.13 desktop environment is KDE Plasma 5.13.4, which is expected to hit the streets at the end of the month, on July 31, 2018. After that, the fifth and last maintenance update, KDE Plasma 5.13.5, will be made available this fall on September 4, 2018, to mark the end of life of the KDE Plasma 5.13 desktop environment. Until then, you should to update to KDE Plasma 5.13.3 as soon as possible.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Canonical Announces the New Minimal Ubuntu OS for Public Clouds and Docker Hub

Optimized for scaling, speed, stability, and performance

Canonical Announces the New Minimal Ubuntu OS for Public Clouds and Docker Hub
Chakra GNU/Linux Users Get the KDE Plasma 5.13 Treatment, Lots of Other Updates

KDE Applications 18.04.2 & KDE Frameworks 5.47 also included

Chakra GNU/Linux Users Get the KDE Plasma 5.13 Treatment, Lots of Other Updates
Mozilla Firefox 61 "Quantum" Web Browser Is Now Available for Ubuntu Linux Users

Available on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, 17.10, 16.04 LTS & 14.04 LTS

Mozilla Firefox 61 "Quantum" Web Browser Is Now Available for Ubuntu Linux Users
Canonical Fixes Ubuntu 14.04 LTS Regression Causing Boot Failures on AMD PCs

Users are urged to update their systems immediately

Canonical Fixes Ubuntu 14.04 LTS Regression Causing Boot Failures on AMD PCs

Fresh Reviews

Dark Souls Remastered Review (Playstation 4)

The day has come: Dark Souls is born anew

Dark Souls Remastered Review (Playstation 4)
The Crew 2 Review - Too Many Ideas and No Soul

Not bad and not good, the worst place to be

The Crew 2 Review - Too Many Ideas and No Soul
Fitbit Ionic Review - Good But Don't Look Too Closely

It's supposed to be among the best, but is it?

Fitbit Ionic Review - Good But Don't Look Too Closely
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Review

An action RPG that leaves you wanting more

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Review

Latest News

Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Receive New Monthly Updates

Monthly rollups for older Windows versions released

Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Receive New Monthly Updates
Apple Allegedly Forced Japanese Carriers to Sell iPhones with Major Discounts

Firm instead wanted to charge higher monthly fees

Apple Allegedly Forced Japanese Carriers to Sell iPhones with Major Discounts
Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4338825 Now Available for Version 1709

See what’s new in this fresh Windows 10 cumulative update

Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4338825 Now Available for Version 1709
Taiwan Flag Emoji Can Crash Some iPhones Unless Updated to iOS 11.4.1

iPhone owners in China affected by weird bug

Taiwan Flag Emoji Can Crash Some iPhones Unless Updated to iOS 11.4.1
Microsoft Patches Lazy FP State Restore Bug in Windows

Updates published as part of the Patch Tuesday schedule

Microsoft Patches Lazy FP State Restore Bug in Windows
Official Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Render Leaked

This is the Galaxy Note 9 in all its glory

Official Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Render Leaked
Microsoft Releases Windows Security Updates, Browsers Getting Critical Patches

17 critical vulnerabilities fixed this month

Microsoft Releases Windows Security Updates, Browsers Getting Critical Patches
Microsoft Surface Go Now Available for Pre-Order

Shipments will begin on August 2 for both models available

Microsoft Surface Go Now Available for Pre-Order
What’s New in Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4338819 for April 2018 Update

New update for the most recent Windows 10 version

What’s New in Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4338819 for April 2018 Update
Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Cumulative Updates KB4338819, KB4338825, KB4338826

New updates now available for Windows 10 devices

Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Cumulative Updates KB4338819, KB4338825, KB4338826