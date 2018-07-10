KDE Plasma 5.13.3 Desktop Environment Released with More Than 30 Improvements

The KDE Project released today the third maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 5.13 open-source desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems.

The fast release cycle of the short-lived KDE Plasma 5.13 desktop environment continues today with the KDE Plasma 5.13.3 maintenance update, which comes just two weeks after the KDE Plasma 5.13.2 point release and three weeks after the first one. KDE Plasma 5.13.3 continues to improve the stability and security of the desktop environment by fixing various issues.

A total of 33 changes have been recorded for the KDE Plasma 5.13.3 point release, which will soon be available in the official repositories of various popular GNU/Linux distributions, across several components, including Plasma Discover, Plasma Desktop, Plasma Workspace, plasma-integration, plasma-browser-integration, KWin, Plasma Addons, KDE GTK Config, and others.

"Today KDE releases a Bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.13.3. Plasma 5.13 was released in June with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds 2 week's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important," reads today's announcement.

KDE Plasma 5.13.4 coming July 31, 2018

Highlights of the KDE Plasma 5.13.3 update include a fix for a crash with the QtCurve settings, which occurred when using the Global Menu, various Plasma Discover stability and usability improvements, support for Places Runner to properly open timeline, search, and devices, as well as a fix for the right Folder View sizing and representation switch behavior. A complete changelog is available here for more details.

The next scheduled point release of the KDE Plasma 5.13 desktop environment is KDE Plasma 5.13.4, which is expected to hit the streets at the end of the month, on July 31, 2018. After that, the fifth and last maintenance update, KDE Plasma 5.13.5, will be made available this fall on September 4, 2018, to mark the end of life of the KDE Plasma 5.13 desktop environment. Until then, you should to update to KDE Plasma 5.13.3 as soon as possible.