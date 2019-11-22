KDE's Plasma Mobile Now Supports Phone Calls on the PinePhone Linux Smartphone

KDE Project's Plasma Mobile team reports today on the progress made so far to better support PINE64's PinePhone open source Linux smartphone by implementing phone calls, and also updating apps.

As we reported earlier this month, KDE Plasma Mobile is already running well on the PinePhone, but not all things are working properly, such as phone calls, which the Plasma Mobile team reports that they managed to add multiple patches to integrate telephony functions with the graphical UI.

"Bhushan Shah submitted multiple patches in postmarketOS to integrate telephony functions with user interface. Using which PINE64 Pinephone can connect calls from user interface. Currently audio is a work in progress however, and we hope to have this resolved soon," said the Plasma Mobile team.

Application updates

You can see the KDE Plasma Mobile running on the PinePhone and making phone calls in this recent report, where the Plasma Mobile team also reports on various application updates, such as Calindori, which can now set the date as the title of the drawer to follow KDE's HIGs (Human Interface Guidelines) and better supports convergence when used on desktops, transforming the global drawer into a hamburger menu with a hierarchy of menu items.

Other updated apps in Plasma Mobile include KTrip, which now displays additional connection notes, and Angelfish, which is now only displayed as "Angelfish" instead of "Angelfish Web Browser" on the home screen. More ofono-phonesim patches have been upstreamed as well.

KDE's Plasma Mobile is currently used on the PinePhone through the postmarketOS mobile operating system. If you want to give it a try, you can pre-order the Brave Heart edition of the PinePhone right now from PINE64's online store for only $149 USD. All orders will be delivered starting December 2019 until end of January 2019.