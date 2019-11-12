Here's KDE Plasma Mobile Running on the PinePhone Open Source Linux Smartphone

The PinePhone is almost here and it looks like it already supports KDE's Plasma Mobile-based operating system for phones.

KDE developer Bhushan Shah posted today on Twitter a photo of his PinePhone open source Linux-powered smartphone from PINE64 running the latest KDE Plasma Mobile, which is mostly an open-source user interface designed for small screens, like those on phones and tablets.

KDE Plasma Mobile is currently available from various Linux OS makers, including KDE neon, Debian GNU/Linux, and postmarketOS. Of all three, KDE neon is the recommended choice for installing a Linux-based operating system on a supported devices to run the latest KDE Plasma Mobile user interface.

And it looks like the upcoming PinePhone open source Linux smartphone is capable of doing just that, running KDE neon with KDE Plasma Mobile. We're still waiting for a video to watch in action and see how usable the KDE Plasma Mobile interface is, but the good news is that the PinePhone supports it already.

The PinePhone will be available for pre-order on November 15th

Last month, we reported the fact that PINE64's PinePhone has been hacked by the UBports community to run their awesome Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system, which is really great news for the Linux community as the device costs only $149 USD and will be available for pre-order beginning November 15th.

It would appear the PinePhone is a great alternative to Purism's Librem 5 privacy- and security-focused Linux smartphone, which is more expensive, though it packs more powerful components and neat features than the PinePhone. But if just want a simple Linux phone running KDE Plasma Mobile or Ubuntu Touch, the PinePhone looks like a good choice.

We'll have more details on the PinePhone as soon as pre-orders kick in. However, you should keep in mind that the device will start shipping to customers through December 2019 and January 2020. Mass production of the PinePhone will begin after Chinese New Year, most likely in early March 2020, so developers will have time to smooth any rough edges.