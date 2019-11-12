> > >
KDE Plasma 5.17.3 Desktop Environment Released with More Than 40 Bug Fixes

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distro near you

Nov 12, 2019 
The KDE Project released today the third maintenance update to its latest KDE Plasma 5.17 desktop environment series to address  more issues and update translations.

Coming two weeks after KDE Plasma 5.17.2, KDE Plasma 5.17.3 is here as yet another bugfix release that addresses a total of 43 issues across various core components and apps, including Plasma Workspace, Plasma Desktop, System Settings, KWin, KScreen, Plasma Addons, Plasma Discover, Breeze GTK, Dr Konqi, KDE GTK Config, and xdg-desktop-portal-kde.

"Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.17.3. Plasma 5.17 was released in October 2019 with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds a fortnight's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important," reads today's announcement.

Highlights include improved Flatpak support, a fix for a scrollbar click region issue with the Mozilla Firefox web browser, a fix for a binding loop issue in the lockscreen media controls, the ability to fallback to a smaller icon size when no cursor size is configured, and support for updating the panel shadows when changing background hints.

KDE Plasma 5.17.4 scheduled for December 3rd

The release cycle of the KDE Plasma 5.17 desktop environment will continue with the KDE Plasma 5.17.4 point release, which is currently scheduled for December 3rd. After that, one more such point release is scheduled for KDE Plasma 5.17, namely KDE Plasma 5.17.5, which will arrive next year on January 7th.

Of course, KDE Plasma 5.17.5 will also mark the end of life of the KDE Plasma 5.17 desktop environment as KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS is expected to hit the streets in early February 2020 with many new features and improvements. Until then, we recommend updating your KDE Plasma installations to KDE Plasma 5.17.3 as soon as possible.

