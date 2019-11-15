> >
Softpedia Homepage   

The PinePhone Open Source Linux Smartphone Is Now Available for Pre-Order

All orders will be delivered December 2019 / January 2020

Nov 15, 2019 10:00 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
PinePhone
2 photos
   PinePhone

After being available only to developers interested in hacking the device, PINE64's PinePhone open source Linux smartphone is now available for pre-order and anyone can get one.

Even though the road to bring us the PinePhone has been a bit bumpy for PINE64, mostly due to the issues encountered during the manufacturing process of the developer units, which turned out to become a good thing as the feedback received was very positive, the device is now ready for early adoption by the mass.

Called the "Brave Heart" edition, this is the first batch of PinePhone units that will be delivered into the hands of regular people like you and me. And they're not an incomplete or rushed product as PINE64 did numerous in-house testing on the developer units and fixed all known and major bugs.

"We have carried out extensive in-house testing of prototypes and sent prototype phones to a number of key developers from partner projects," said PINE64. "We have addressed all known issues with the hardware and tested software compatibility extensively, both in-house and with our partner-projects."

How to get a PinePhone right now and what you need to know before buying one

Before pressing that buy button, you should keep in mind a few things first, such as the fact that the "Brave Heart" PinePhones will be mostly identical the units that will enter mass production in early March 2020, but future units will come with improved 2G antennas for better reception, according to PINE64.

Of course, they will also reserve the right to fix any issues that may occur in the hardware after the "Brave Heart" PinePhones arrive in the hands of early adopters. Also, the operating system is currently in a beta state of development, which means some things won't work properly, like voice calls or camera.

A more polished software update will be available in Q1 2020, said PINE64, and we know developers are working hard to bring you support for KDE Plasma Mobile and Ubuntu Touch as well. So if you're brave enough to get a PinePhone right now, all you have to do is visit the official store and buy one for only $149 USD. All orders will be delivered through December 2019 and January 2020.

PinePhone
PinePhone

Photo Gallery (2 Images)

PinePhone
PinePhone
Open gallery
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Debian Project Releases Linux Security Updates to Patch Latest Intel CPU Flaws

Patches are available for Debian GNU/Linux 9 and 10 systems

Debian Project Releases Linux Security Updates to Patch Latest Intel CPU Flaws
Canonical Enhances the Reliability of Its Kubernetes for IoT, Multi-Cloud & Edge

Brings enterprise SQL database integration

Canonical Enhances the Reliability of Its Kubernetes for IoT, Multi-Cloud & Edge
Canonical Outs Major Linux Kernel Security Updates for All Supported Ubuntu OSes - Updated

Affects Ubuntu 19.10, 19.04, 18.04 LTS, and 16.04 LTS

Canonical Outs Major Linux Kernel Security Updates for All Supported Ubuntu OSes - Updated
Canonical Announces Ubuntu Updates to Mitigate Latest Intel Vulnerabilities

Users are urged to update their systems immediately

Canonical Announces Ubuntu Updates to Mitigate Latest Intel Vulnerabilities
Red Hat Responds to ZombieLoad v2 Security Vulnerabilities Affecting Intel CPUs

Urges users to update their systems as soon as possible

Red Hat Responds to ZombieLoad v2 Security Vulnerabilities Affecting Intel CPUs

Fresh Reviews

Borderlands 3 Review (PC)

Same ol', same ol', but bigger and better

Borderlands 3 Review (PC)
TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 True Wireless Earbuds Review - True AirPods Pro Rival

AirPods Pro clone with industry-leading battery life

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 True Wireless Earbuds Review - True AirPods Pro Rival
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review (PC)

Reflects current events without even trying

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review (PC)
Borderlands 3 Review (PC)

Same ol', same ol', but bigger and better

Borderlands 3 Review (PC)
TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 True Wireless Earbuds Review - True AirPods Pro Rival

AirPods Pro clone with industry-leading battery life

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 True Wireless Earbuds Review - True AirPods Pro Rival

Latest News

The PinePhone Open Source Linux Smartphone Is Now Available for Pre-Order

All orders will be delivered December 2019 / January 2020

The PinePhone Open Source Linux Smartphone Is Now Available for Pre-Order
Apple Stops Signing iOS 13.2 Firmware to Prohibit Downgrades from iOS 13.2.2

Also applies to the iPadOS 13.2 firmware

Apple Stops Signing iOS 13.2 Firmware to Prohibit Downgrades from iOS 13.2.2
Debian Project Releases Linux Security Updates to Patch Latest Intel CPU Flaws

Patches are available for Debian GNU/Linux 9 and 10 systems

Debian Project Releases Linux Security Updates to Patch Latest Intel CPU Flaws
Canonical Enhances the Reliability of Its Kubernetes for IoT, Multi-Cloud & Edge

Brings enterprise SQL database integration

Canonical Enhances the Reliability of Its Kubernetes for IoT, Multi-Cloud & Edge
Apple's Phil Schiller Trashes Chromebooks, Says They Won't Help Kids Succeed

Surely the latest MacBook Pro won't help either

Apple's Phil Schiller Trashes Chromebooks, Says They Won't Help Kids Succeed
Opera 65 Launches with Much-Improved Tracker Blocker, Redesigned Address Bar

Now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems

Opera 65 Launches with Much-Improved Tracker Blocker, Redesigned Address Bar
Motorola Revives Its Iconic Razr Phone as a Foldable Android Flip Phone

Features a 6.2-inch display that folds completely in half

Motorola Revives Its Iconic Razr Phone as a Foldable Android Flip Phone
Commandos 2 and Praetorians HD Remasters Coming to PC in January

The console versions will follow in Spring 2020

Commandos 2 and Praetorians HD Remasters Coming to PC in January
Google Stadia Launches on November 19 with 12 Games, Lots of Missing Features

None of the launch titles are new and some have been delayed

Google Stadia Launches on November 19 with 12 Games, Lots of Missing Features