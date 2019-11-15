The PinePhone Open Source Linux Smartphone Is Now Available for Pre-Order

After being available only to developers interested in hacking the device, PINE64's PinePhone open source Linux smartphone is now available for pre-order and anyone can get one.

Even though the road to bring us the PinePhone has been a bit bumpy for PINE64, mostly due to the issues encountered during the manufacturing process of the developer units, which turned out to become a good thing as the feedback received was very positive, the device is now ready for early adoption by the mass.

Called the "Brave Heart" edition, this is the first batch of PinePhone units that will be delivered into the hands of regular people like you and me. And they're not an incomplete or rushed product as PINE64 did numerous in-house testing on the developer units and fixed all known and major bugs.

"We have carried out extensive in-house testing of prototypes and sent prototype phones to a number of key developers from partner projects," said PINE64. "We have addressed all known issues with the hardware and tested software compatibility extensively, both in-house and with our partner-projects."

How to get a PinePhone right now and what you need to know before buying one

Before pressing that buy button, you should keep in mind a few things first, such as the fact that the "Brave Heart" PinePhones will be mostly identical the units that will enter mass production in early March 2020, but future units will come with improved 2G antennas for better reception, according to PINE64.

Of course, they will also reserve the right to fix any issues that may occur in the hardware after the "Brave Heart" PinePhones arrive in the hands of early adopters. Also, the operating system is currently in a beta state of development, which means some things won't work properly, like voice calls or camera.

A more polished software update will be available in Q1 2020, said PINE64, and we know developers are working hard to bring you support for KDE Plasma Mobile and Ubuntu Touch as well. So if you're brave enough to get a PinePhone right now, all you have to do is visit the official store and buy one for only $149 USD. All orders will be delivered through December 2019 and January 2020.