Dell Precision 5530 Developer Edition Laptop Launches with Ubuntu Pre-Installed

It ships with Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus)

Sep 6, 2018 
Dell's Barton George, founder and lead of the Project Sputnik line of developer oriented laptops, announced the worldwide availability of the latest model in the new Ubuntu-based Dell Precision Developer line-up unveiled earlier this summer.

Following the developer editions of Dell Precision 3530 Mobile Workstation, Dell Precision 7530 Mobile Workstation, and Dell Precision 7730 Mobile Workstation, as well as Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS pre-installed, meet the Dell Precision 5530 Mobile Workstation Developer Edition, the smallest, thinnest, and lightest 15-inch mobile workstation that comes with the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system pre-installed.

Like its predecesors in the new Dell Precision Developer line-up, the Dell Precision 5530 Mobile Workstation Developer Edition features enhanced graphics, the latest Intel Core and Xeon processors, stunning display and design, and blazing-fast memory. It's also certified for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 operating system with dedicated drivers for its professional graphics capabilites.

"The Precision 5530 mobile workstation, developer edition is certified for RHEL 7.5 and the needed drivers will be included in the distro. That being said, the Nvidia drivers that come with 7.5 are inbox drivers. We will be posting drivers for all graphic cards that will include professional features not included in the inbox drivers," said Dell's Barton George in the blog announcement.

Technical specifications of Dell Precision 5530 Mobile Workstation

Powered by either an 8th Gen Intel i5 Quad Core, Intel i7 and i9 Six Core processors, or by the next-generation Intel Xeon E-2176M Six Core processor, the Dell Precision 5530 Mobile Workstation Developer Edition features next-gen graphics up to Nvidia Quadro P2000, up to 32GB 2666MHz enhanced memory, up to 4TB of storage, as well as a gorgeous and bright 15.6-inch display.

Connectivity-wise, the Dell Precision 5530 Mobile Workstation Developer Edition comes with four Thunderbolt 3.0 PCIe ports, USB 3.1 and HDMI 2.0 ports, either Qualcomm 802.11ac Dual Band 2x2 or Intel Dual Band Wireless AC 9260 802.11ac MU-MIMO 2x2 wireless adapter, and Bluetooth 5.0 support. It's available in Platinum Silver or Brushed Onyx colors with a slim 14-inch chassis.

Dell Precision 5530 Mobile Workstation Developer Edition is available worldwide and can be customized directly from dell.com. Price starts from $1,331.36 USD for the model with Intel Core i5-8300H Quad Core 2.30GHz, Intel HD graphics, 8GB DDR4-2666MHz SDRAM, 2.5" 7mm 500GB 7200RPM SATA hard drive, and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus).

