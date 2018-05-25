Dell Launches New Precision Mobile Workstation Line-Up Powered by Ubuntu Linux

Dell has launched a new Dell Precision Mobile Workstation line-up powered by the Ubuntu Linux operating system, featuting thinner and lighter designs with premium builds and using the latest technologies.

Targeted mostly at developers, the new Dell Precision Mobile Workstation "Developer Edition" line-up consists of the Dell Precision 3530 Mobile Workstation, Dell Precision 5530 Mobile Workstation, Dell Precision 7530 Mobile Workstation, and Dell Precision 7730 Mobile Workstation, which come with a much lighter and thinner design, and offer a premium build.

"I’m proud to announce the new the Linux-based Dell Precision Mobile workstation line: the 3530, 5530, 7530 and the 7730. These systems, which represent the fourth generation of the Precision developer editions, come preloaded with Ubuntu and have been RHEL certified," said Barton George, Founder and lead, Project Sputnik line of developer systems at Dell.

And the first unit of the new Dell Precision Mobile Workstation line-up to be available to order now is the Dell Precision 3530 Mobile Workstation Developer Edition, sporting a 15.6-inch display, 8th Gen Intel Core or next-generation Xeon processors, up to 32GB 2666MHz RAM, up to 2TB PCIe storage, 4GB Nvidia Quadro P600 graphics card, 4K@60fps video support to an external monitor via HDMI 2.0, and Thunderbolt support.

Powered by Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Available in the coming weeks, the Dell Precision 5530 Mobile Workstation Developer Edition features a 15.6-inch display fit into a 14-inch chassis, 8th Gen Intel Core or next-generation Xeon processors, up to 32GB 2666MHz RAM, up to 4TB of SSD storage, next-generation Nvidia Quadro P2000 graphics card, as well as USB Type C with x4 PCIe, HDMI 2.0, and Thunderbolt ports. It will be available in Brushed Onyx or Platinum Silver colors.

Next in line is the Dell Precision 7530 Mobile Workstation Developer Edition, which also features a 15.6-inch display and either 8th Gen Intel Core or Xeon processors. However, this model comes with up to 128GB 3200MHz SuperSpeed RAM, up to 6TB PCIe SSD storage, and either AMD Radeon WX or Nvidia Quadro professional graphics cards. The laptop also features Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and single cable docking.

The last model is the new Dell Precision Mobile Workstation line-up is the Dell Precision 7730 Mobile Workstation Developer Edition, dubbed as world’s most powerful 17-inch mobile workstation. It features 8th Gen Intel Core or next-gen Xeon processors, AMD Radeon WX or Nvidia Quadro professional graphics cards, up to 128GB 3200MHz SuperSpeed RAM, up to 8TB storage, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, and single cable docking.

All four models are come preloaded with the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system and are certified by Red Hat for their latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 operating system, which includes all the needed AMD and Nvidia drivers out-of-the-box. Dell also said that it would soon publish drivers for these graphics cards with all the professional features that the default drivers don't offer. The new Dell Precision Mobile Workstation line-up will be available worldwide.