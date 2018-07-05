> >
Dell Launches World's Most Powerful 15" and 17" Laptops Powered by Ubuntu Linux

Dell Precision 7530 and 7730 are now available to order

Jul 5, 2018 13:03 GMT 
The Dell Precision 7530 and 7730 Mobile Workstation Developer Editions are now available to order from Dell's online store with the Ubuntu Linux operating system pre-installed.

At the end of May 2018, Dell's Project Sputnik leader George Barton announced the availability of four new Dell Precision Mobile Workstations running the open-source and free Ubuntu Linux operating system.

While at the moment of the announcement only the Dell Precision 3530 was available to order, those interested in purchasing a powerful laptop with Ubuntu pre-installed can now order two other models, namely the Dell Precision 7530 and Dell Precision 7730.

Powered by the latest Intel Core or Xeon processors, the Dell Precision 7530 and 7730 Mobile Workstations feature blazing-fast RAM, professional AMD or Nvidia graphics cards, and are certified for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 operating system.

Inbox drivers are provided for AMD and Nvidia GPUs with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5, but Dell promises to release professional drivers that include features not available in the inbox drivers, for AMD and Nvidia graphics cards, in the coming weeks.

World's most powerful 15" and 17" laptops with Ubuntu pre-installed

Dubbed by Dell as world's most powerful 15-inch mobile workstation, the Dell Precision 7530 sports 8th Gen Intel Core or Xeon processors, AMD Radeon Pro WX or Nvidia Quadro professional graphics cards, up to 128GB 3200MHz RAM, and up to 6TB PCIe SSD storage.

With the Nvidia Quadro P3200 graphics card, the Dell Precision 7530 Mobile Workstation is also the first 15-inch Ready for VR laptop. This model also features single cable docking, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, and comes with Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) pre-installed.

On the other hand, the Dell Precision 7730 is dubbed world's most powerful 17-inch mobile workstation that integrates AI (Artificial Intelligence) developer platform. It features the same hardware specs as the Dell Precision 7530 except it supports up to 8TB storage.

Both models are available for purchase worldwide starting today from Dell's online store. While the price of the Dell Precision 7530 Mobile Workstation with Ubuntu starts from $1,091.14 USD, the price of the Dell Precision 7530 Mobile Workstation starts at $1,371.37 USD.

