Chakra GNU/Linux Users Get KDE Plasma 5.14.5 Desktop, KDE Frameworks 5.54, More

Users of the Chakra GNU/Linux operating system have received the latest KDE technologies, which they can now install from the software repositories of the GNU/Linux distribution.

While we're all waiting for the KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop environment to hit the streets, which will happen as soon as next week on February 12, Chakra GNU/Linux users can now update their installations to the KDE Plasma 5.14.5 desktop, as well as the KDE Frameworks 5.54.0 and KDE Applications 18.12.1 software suites.

These latest releases are packed full of improvements and security fixes, so it is recommended that you install them on your Chakra GNU/Linux computers as soon as possible. They've been tested well and are already available in the main archives, as well as on mirrors from all over the world.

Here's how to update your Chakra GNU/Linux distribution

Chakra GNU/Linux follows a unique half-rolling release model where users install once and receive updates forever. The user-friendly and powerful distribution was originally derived from Arch Linux, but it still uses its package manager, so updating your systems is as easy as running the "sudo pacman -Syu" command in a terminal app.

"It should be safe to answer y (for yes) to any question about replacing installed packages with new ones," said Hans Tovetjärn in the forum announcement, where he is asking users who encounter issues during the update process to submit a report via a reply to the respective thread.

If you're new to Chakra GNU/Linux and want to give it a try on your personal computer, we recommend downloading the latest ISO snapshot from our free software portal or the official website. As mentioned before, Chakra GNU/Linux is a user-friendly and easy-to-use distribution, so you shouldn't encounter any issues during installation. Happy testing!