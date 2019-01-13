> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

KDE Frameworks 5.54 Released for KDE Plasma 5.15, Adds Android Notifications

Also introduces a plethora of new Breeze icons

Jan 13, 2019 19:21 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
KDE Plasma
   KDE Plasma

The KDE Project announced the general availability of the KDE Frameworks 5.54.0 open-source software suite for current and upcoming releases of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

Consisting of more than 70 addon libraries for the open-source and cross-platform Qt application framework, the KDE Frameworks software suite features numerous components essential to the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

The KDE Frameworks 5.54.0 a monthly update that adds numerous improvements, as well as various new features in an attempt to stabilize the software suite. Also, this release is just in time for the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop, due for release on February 12.

Here's what's new in KDE Frameworks 5.54

Highlights of the KDE Frameworks 5.54.0 release include the implementation of a notification backend in the KNotification  component for Android devices, finally allowing you to see your phone's notifications on your KDE Plasma desktop environment.

The KIO (KDE Input/Output) system library received support for the TLS (Transport Layer Security) 1.3 standard for better security, and the KTextEditor text editor got better scripting support for Qt 5.12 and a new action for static word wrap.

The Breeze icon theme now features more icons, including drive-* icons for SUSE's YaST (Yet another Setup Tool) and YaST Partitioner, device icons for the RJ45 and RJ11 ports, flashlight action icons, a view-private icon, and the right icon for Python 3 scripts.

The Wayland support received some attention as well in the KDE Frameworks 5.54 release, which features touch drag support, Xdg decoration support, and allows for multiple touch interfaces per client. Various bug fixes are present too for improved stability.

Other changes include DCB, match, macsrc, tc, ovs-port, and ovs-patch settings in NetworkManagerQt, support for Bluetooth batteries in Solid, the Qt hardware awareness solution, and several syntax highlighting enhancements.

KDE Frameworks 5.54.0 is now available to download as sources from the official website for system integrators and OS vendors. Regular users should check out the stable repositories of their favorite distros for the new packages and update immediately.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Freespire 5.0 "Coho" Planned for Mid-November 2019, Linspire 9.0 Comes Late 2020

An Office 365 Edition of Linspire will be available too

Freespire 5.0 "Coho" Planned for Mid-November 2019, Linspire 9.0 Comes Late 2020
VLC Media Player Passes 3 Billion Downloads Mark, AirPlay Support Coming Soon

VLC 3.0.6 update is now available to download

VLC Media Player Passes 3 Billion Downloads Mark, AirPlay Support Coming Soon
Linux Kernel 4.20 Gets First Point Release, It's Now Ready for Mass Deployments

Linux kernel 4.20.1 is now available for download

Linux Kernel 4.20 Gets First Point Release, It's Now Ready for Mass Deployments
Arch Linux Kicks Off 2019 with First Snapshot Powered by Linux Kernel 4.20

Arch Linux 2019.01.01 is now available to download

Arch Linux Kicks Off 2019 with First Snapshot Powered by Linux Kernel 4.20
Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Now Available to Ubuntu Phone Users with Many Improvements

The OTA update is now rolling out to supported devices

Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Now Available to Ubuntu Phone Users with Many Improvements

Fresh Reviews

Polaroid Insta-Share Printer (Moto Mod) Review

Snap, print, and share using this super-portable Moto Mod

Polaroid Insta-Share Printer (Moto Mod) Review
Motorola One Review

This is Motorola’s attempt to embrace the notch trend

Motorola One Review
TicWatch C2 Review

“Where form meets function.” Or so they say

TicWatch C2 Review
Polaroid Insta-Share Printer (Moto Mod) Review

Snap, print, and share using this super-portable Moto Mod

Polaroid Insta-Share Printer (Moto Mod) Review
Motorola One Review

This is Motorola’s attempt to embrace the notch trend

Motorola One Review

Latest News

KDE Frameworks 5.54 Released for KDE Plasma 5.15, Adds Android Notifications

Also introduces a plethora of new Breeze icons

KDE Frameworks 5.54 Released for KDE Plasma 5.15, Adds Android Notifications
Freespire 5.0 "Coho" Planned for Mid-November 2019, Linspire 9.0 Comes Late 2020

An Office 365 Edition of Linspire will be available too

Freespire 5.0 "Coho" Planned for Mid-November 2019, Linspire 9.0 Comes Late 2020
Polaroid Insta-Share Printer (Moto Mod) Review

Snap, print, and share using this super-portable Moto Mod

Polaroid Insta-Share Printer (Moto Mod) Review
Microsoft Releases Windows Update KB4487345 to Fix KB4480970 Issue

New update for Windows 7 now available for download

Microsoft Releases Windows Update KB4487345 to Fix KB4480970 Issue
iPhone 11 Could Feature Wi-Fi 6 Support

Rumors on the next-generation iPhone are piling up

iPhone 11 Could Feature Wi-Fi 6 Support
Apple Might Team Up with Samsung for 5G iPhone 11

MediaTek also said to be a potential supplier

Apple Might Team Up with Samsung for 5G iPhone 11
Microsoft Can’t Wait for Windows 7 to Die

Company says en-masse upgrades to Windows 10 expected

Microsoft Can’t Wait for Windows 7 to Die
How to Disable User Account Control in Windows 10 Version 1903

And prevent prompts from showing up on the device

How to Disable User Account Control in Windows 10 Version 1903
How to Customize the Access Denied Message in Windows

Provide users with more information on denied access

How to Customize the Access Denied Message in Windows