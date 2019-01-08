KDE Plasma 5.14 Desktop Reaches End of Life, Plasma 5.15 Arrives on February 12

The KDE Project announced today the general availability of the fifth and final point release to the KDE Plasma 5.14 desktop environment series, Plasma 5.14.5.

Initially scheduled for the 1st of January 2019, the KDE Plasma 5.14.5 point release is here to add a final round of improvements to the KDE Plasma 5.14 desktop environment, which probably many of you out there are using right now. It contains a total of 61 changes across various components like Plasma Workspace, Plasma NetworkManager, Breeze GTK, Plasma Discover, and Plasma Desktop.

The biggest improvements include a default cursor theme to the Breeze cursors theme, more stability improvements to the firmware update mechanism of the Plasma Discover package manager, better support to the KDE Plasma comics widget, a bigger Info Center window size, better Mozilla Firefox integration, as well as a much-improved weather widget.

"Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.14.5. Plasma 5.14 was released in October with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds a month's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important," reads today's announcement.

KDE Plasma 5.15 arrives on February 12

As the KDE Plasma 5.14 desktop environment series isn't a long-term supported version, the KDE Plasma 5.14.5 point release is here to also mark the end of life of the series, meaning that there won't be any maintenance updates released. The next major series of the acclaimed open-source graphical desktop environment will be KDE Plasma 5.15, which is scheduled for a February 12, 2019, launch, and the beta version is available on January 17th.

Until then, if you're using the KDE Plasma 5.14 desktop environment on your favorite GNU/Linux distributin, we recommend updating to the Plasma 5.14.5 point release as soon as the packages land in the stable software repositories. The KDE Project also released the KDE Frameworks 5.53.0 and KDE Applications 18.12 open-source software suites, so make sure you install those too.