> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

KDE Plasma 5.14 Desktop Reaches End of Life, Plasma 5.15 Arrives on February 12

KDE Plasma 5.14.5 point release is now available to download

Jan 8, 2019 16:09 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
KDE Plasma 5.14.5 releaased
   KDE Plasma 5.14.5 releaased

The KDE Project announced today the general availability of the fifth and final point release to the KDE Plasma 5.14 desktop environment series, Plasma 5.14.5.

Initially scheduled for the 1st of January 2019, the KDE Plasma 5.14.5 point release is here to add a final round of improvements to the KDE Plasma 5.14 desktop environment, which probably many of you out there are using right now. It contains a total of 61 changes across various components like Plasma Workspace, Plasma NetworkManager, Breeze GTK, Plasma Discover, and Plasma Desktop.

The biggest improvements include a default cursor theme to the Breeze cursors theme, more stability improvements to the firmware update mechanism of the Plasma Discover package manager, better support to the KDE Plasma comics widget, a bigger Info Center window size, better Mozilla Firefox integration, as well as a much-improved weather widget.

"Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.14.5. Plasma 5.14 was released in October with many feature refinements and new modules to complete the desktop experience. This release adds a month's worth of new translations and fixes from KDE's contributors. The bugfixes are typically small but important," reads today's announcement.

KDE Plasma 5.15 arrives on February 12

As the KDE Plasma 5.14 desktop environment series isn't a long-term supported version, the KDE Plasma 5.14.5 point release is here to also mark the end of life of the series, meaning that there won't be any maintenance updates released. The next major series of the acclaimed open-source graphical desktop environment will be KDE Plasma 5.15, which is scheduled for a February 12, 2019, launch, and the beta version is available on January 17th.

Until then, if you're using the KDE Plasma 5.14 desktop environment on your favorite GNU/Linux distributin, we recommend updating to the Plasma 5.14.5 point release as soon as the packages land in the stable software repositories. The KDE Project also released the KDE Frameworks 5.53.0 and KDE Applications 18.12 open-source software suites, so make sure you install those too.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Linus Torvalds Finally Kicks Off Development of Linux 5.0, Coming March 2019

The first release candidate is now available for testing

Linus Torvalds Finally Kicks Off Development of Linux 5.0, Coming March 2019
Canonical Outs Important Linux Kernel Updates for All Supported Ubuntu Releases

Users are urged to update their systems immediately

Canonical Outs Important Linux Kernel Updates for All Supported Ubuntu Releases
Linux Mint 19.1 “Tessa” Now Available for Download

The new version will be supported until 2023

Linux Mint 19.1 “Tessa” Now Available for Download
VirtualBox 6.0 Officially Released with Major New Features, Here's What's New

It's now available to download for Linux, Windows, and Mac

VirtualBox 6.0 Officially Released with Major New Features, Here's What's New
Purism Ships Librem 5 Dev Kits as the Linux Phones Will Arrive in April 2019

The dev kits are based on the i.MX 8M ARM boards

Purism Ships Librem 5 Dev Kits as the Linux Phones Will Arrive in April 2019

Fresh Reviews

Motorola One Review

This is Motorola’s attempt to embrace the notch trend

Motorola One Review
TicWatch C2 Review

“Where form meets function.” Or so they say

TicWatch C2 Review
Motorola Moto Gamepad Review - You Want It, You Just Don't Know It

The difference a controller makes is incredible

Motorola Moto Gamepad Review - You Want It, You Just Don't Know It
Motorola One Review

This is Motorola’s attempt to embrace the notch trend

Motorola One Review
TicWatch C2 Review

“Where form meets function.” Or so they say

TicWatch C2 Review

Latest News

Lenovo Launches AI-Based Laptop Blcoking Strangers from Looking into the Screen

The new Yoga S940 was announced this week at CES

Lenovo Launches AI-Based Laptop Blcoking Strangers from Looking into the Screen
Amazon Becomes World’s Most Valuable Company, Microsoft Second, Apple Fourth

Microsoft loses first spot for the first time since November

Amazon Becomes World’s Most Valuable Company, Microsoft Second, Apple Fourth
Apple CEO: Haters Gonna Hate, iPhones Gonna Sell

Tim Cook says critics have always projected the end

Apple CEO: Haters Gonna Hate, iPhones Gonna Sell
Microsoft Releases Updates KB4480970 and KB4480964 for Windows 7 and 8.1

New monthly rollups published on Patch Tuesday

Microsoft Releases Updates KB4480970 and KB4480964 for Windows 7 and 8.1
Apple Cuts Production of 2018 iPhones Once Again Due to Dropping Sales

10 percent production cut for the three months of 2019

Apple Cuts Production of 2018 iPhones Once Again Due to Dropping Sales
Lenovo Launches a More Affordable Microsoft Surface Studio Rival

Yoga A940 will be much cheaper than the Surface Studio

Lenovo Launches a More Affordable Microsoft Surface Studio Rival
Mobvoi Announces TicWatch E2 and S2 Wear OS Smartwatches

The two devices will go on sale soon, company says

Mobvoi Announces TicWatch E2 and S2 Wear OS Smartwatches
Microsoft Says You Should Install Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4480966 ASAP

RCE flaw in Windows DHCP client fixed in this update

Microsoft Says You Should Install Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4480966 ASAP
Windows 10 19H1 Will Reserve at Least 7GB of Space to Install Updates

Microsoft aiming for more seamless update experience

Windows 10 19H1 Will Reserve at Least 7GB of Space to Install Updates