> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Canonical Releases Major Kernel Updates for Ubuntu 17.10, 16.04 LTS & 14.04 LTS

All users are urged to update their systems immediately

May 23, 2018 12:43 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

Canonical released new kernel security updates for all of its supported Ubuntu releases, including Ubuntu 17.10, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS to patch up to 13 security vulnerabilities.

After releasing a kernel update for the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series to mitigate the recently disclosed Spectre Variant 4 (CVE-2018-3639) security vulnerability, Canonical now released new kernel versions for Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark), Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr) operating system series and their official derivatives.

Apart from addressing the Spectre Variant 4 (CVE-2018-3639) vulnerability in Ubuntu 17.10, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS 64-bit systems, the new kernel updates also patch various other issues, including a double-free error (CVE-2017-17975) in Linux kernel's USBTV007 driver, as well as a race condition (CVE-2017-18203) in the Device Mapper component.

Also patches an infinite loop issue (CVE-2017-18208) in Linux kernel's madvise(2) implementation, a buffer overwrite flaw (CVE-2018-8822) in the NCPFS implementation, a race condition (CVE-2017-18193) in the F2FS implementation, a buffer overflow (CVE-2017-18222) in the Hisilicon HNS Ethernet Device driver, and a null pointer dereference vulnerability (CVE-2018-1130) in the DCCP protocol implementation.

A double free error (CVE-2018-7480) was resolved as well in Linux kernel's block layer subsystem, along with a memory leak (CVE-2018-7757) in the SAS driver subsystem, a race condition (CVE-2018-7995) in the x86 machine check handler, and various other issues across other components, including the netfilter subsystem, the SCTP protocol implementation, the netlink subsystem, the Xen subsystem, as well as the Bluetooth HIP Protocol implementation.

HWE kernels available for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and 14.04 LTS

As expected, Canonical released HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernels for Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS (Xenial Xerus) systems from Ubuntu 17.10 (Artful Aardvark), and for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM (Precise Pangolin) from Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr). A Linux kernel update is also available for Ubuntu 17.10 for Raspberry Pi 2. However, they noted the fact that Spectre Variant 4 cannot be fully patched via software updates, as it also needs microcode firmware updates.

All users are urged to update their systems as soon possible to linux-image-4.13.0-43.48 on Ubuntu 17.10, linux-image-4.4.0-127.153 on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, linux-image-3.13.0-149.199 on Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, linux-image-4.13.0-43.48~16.04.1 on Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS, linux-image-3.13.0-149.199~precise1 on Ubuntu 12.04 ESM, linux-image-4.13.0-1020.21 on Ubuntu 17.10 for Rasperry Pi 2. To update your systems, follow the instructions at https://wiki.ubuntu.com/Security/Upgrades.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

RHEL and CentOS Linux 7 Receive Mitigations for Spectre Variant 4 Vulnerability

The hardware bug cannot be fully fixed with software updates

RHEL and CentOS Linux 7 Receive Mitigations for Spectre Variant 4 Vulnerability
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Gets First Kernel Update with Patch for Spectre Variant 4 Flaw

All users are urged to update their systems immediately

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Gets First Kernel Update with Patch for Spectre Variant 4 Flaw
Red Hat Says It'll Soon Fix the Speculative Store Bypass Security Vulnerability - Updated

Urges all users to update their systems as soon as possible

Red Hat Says It'll Soon Fix the Speculative Store Bypass Security Vulnerability - Updated
Emmabuntüs Debian Edition Linux Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 9.4 "Stretch"

Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 2 1.02 now available to download

Emmabuntüs Debian Edition Linux Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 9.4 "Stretch"

Fresh Reviews

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Review (PC)

The main issue with the second Pillars game is that it ends

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Review (PC)
Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Review (PS4)

The Harry Potter wannabe fails to deliver, but there's hope

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Review (PS4)
Fitbit Versa Review - Beauty and Performance All-in-One SmartWatch

It's not a perfect watch, but it's damn close

Fitbit Versa Review - Beauty and Performance All-in-One SmartWatch
Destiny 2: Warmind Review - Out with the Old, In with the Old Again?

This is the not content that you're looking for

Destiny 2: Warmind Review - Out with the Old, In with the Old Again?

Latest News

GNOME Foundation to Receive $1M from Anonymous Donor over Next Two Years

The money will be invested in the growth of the project

GNOME Foundation to Receive $1M from Anonymous Donor over Next Two Years
Apple Now Sells Refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 Models with GPS and Cellular

Available in 42mm and 38mm variants with Black Sport Band

Apple Now Sells Refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 Models with GPS and Cellular
OnePlus 3 and 3T Users Finally Get Face Unlock, May 2018 Android Security Patch

OxygenOS 5.0.3 is now rolling out to users worldwide

OnePlus 3 and 3T Users Finally Get Face Unlock, May 2018 Android Security Patch
New Game Ready Driver Available - Get NVIDIA‘s GeForce 397.93 Update

The release is targeted at The Crew 2 Closed Beta title

New Game Ready Driver Available - Get NVIDIA‘s GeForce 397.93 Update
TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 13 Is the First Laptop Preloaded with openSUSE Leap 15

Also available from Linode for cloud, infrastructure setups

TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 13 Is the First Laptop Preloaded with openSUSE Leap 15
Thunderbolt Networking Now Supported in Linux's NetworkManager Tool

Supported on Linux kernel 4.15 and later versions

Thunderbolt Networking Now Supported in Linux's NetworkManager Tool
GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment Receives Support for ARM64 Hardware Architectures

GNOME 3.29.2 is now available for public testing

GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment Receives Support for ARM64 Hardware Architectures
Download AMD’s New Radeon Pro Adrenalin Edition Driver - Version 18.5.1

The update resolves the application hangs with Petrel

Download AMD’s New Radeon Pro Adrenalin Edition Driver - Version 18.5.1
Hands-On with Microsoft Edge in Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17677

Microsoft is working to revamp its Windows 10 browser… again

Hands-On with Microsoft Edge in Windows 10 Redstone 5 Build 17677
Samsung to Pay $533 Million to Apple After “Blatantly Copying” iPhone Design

Jury announces verdict in Apple vs. Samsung legal dispute

Samsung to Pay $533 Million to Apple After “Blatantly Copying” iPhone Design