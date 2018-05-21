> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Security Researchers Discover Two New Variants of the Spectre Vulnerability

They are identified as CVE-2018-3640 and CVE-2018-3639

May 21, 2018 22:05 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

Security researchers from Google and Microsoft have publicly disclosed today a third and fourth variant of the industry-wide issue known as the Spectre vulnerability, which could let attackers gain access to sensitive information on vulnerable systems.

Dubbed Spectre Variant 3a and Spectre Variant 4, the two security vulnerabilities are identified as Rogue System Register Read (CVE-2018-3640) and Speculative Store Bypass (CVE-2018-3639). While Spectre Variant 3a lets a local attacker to obtain sensitive information by reading system parameters via side-channel analysis, the Spectre Variant 4 vulnerability lets unprivileged attackers read older memory values from memory or the CPU stack.

According to the security researchers who found the two vulnerabilities, the implementation of the Spectre Variant 4 side-channel vulnerability is complex, but it could let attackers using less privileged code to exploit the "speculative bypass" and either read arbitrary privileged data or execute older commands speculatively, which may result in cache allocations that could let them exfiltrate data if they use standard side-channel methods.

"Spectre Variant 3a is a vulnerability that may allow an attacker with local access to speculatively read system parameters via side-channel analysis and obtain sensitive information," reads the security advisory. "Spectre Variant 4 is a vulnerability that exploits “speculative bypass.” When exploited, Variant 4 could allow an attacker to read older memory values in a CPU’s stack or other memory locations."

Intel releases information on potentially affected Intel-based platforms

Intel released today information on potentially affected Intel-based platforms, which include 45nm and 32nm processors from the Intel Core i3, i5, i7, and M families, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th generation Intel Core processors, Intel Core X-Series processor family for Intel X99 and X299 platforms, as well as Intel Xeon 3400, 3600, 5500, 5600, 6500, 7500, E3, E3 v2, E3 v3, E3 v4, E3 v5, E3 v6, E5, E5 v2, E5 v3, E5 v4, E7, E7 v2, E7 v3, E7 v4, and Scalable families.

In addition, processor from the Intel Atom C Series (C3308, C3338, C3508, C3538, C3558, C3708, C3750, C3758, C3808, C3830, C3850, C3858, C3950, C3955, C3958), E Series, A Series, X Series (x5-E3930, x5-E3940, x7-E3950), T Series (T5500, T5700), Z Series, as well as the Intel Celeron J Series (J3355, J3455, J4005, J4105, J4205), N Series (N3450, N4000, N4100, N4200), and Silver Series (J5005, N5000) are also affected by Spectre Variant 3a and Spectre Variant 4 security vulnerabilities.

The security advisory instructs users and system administrators to refer to their software and hardware vendors for patches or microcode firmware updates that mitigate the Spectre Variant 3a and Spectre Variant 4 security vulnerabilities. Red Hat already informed us earlier that they plan to release mitigations for these bugs in the coming days, urging all users to update their systems immediately, even if they believe their platforms may not be affected.

Administrators are urged to use a test environment to verify if the patches work correctly before implementing them, ensuring the performance of the system is not affected for when running critical services and applications. The security researchers recommend consulting with cloud service providers and vendors on mitigations if the patches have any degradation effects, as well as to resolve these issues on the host operating systems after patching.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Infected Android Apps Return to Play Store with Different Names, Google Icons

Seven apps confirmed to be infected with malware

Infected Android Apps Return to Play Store with Different Names, Google Icons
Major PGP/GPG and S/MIME Email Encryption Vulnerability Discovered

Attackers could reveal the plaintext of encrypted emails

Major PGP/GPG and S/MIME Email Encryption Vulnerability Discovered
Android Malware Can Extract Everything from Infected Phones

ZooPark reaches its fourth generation with new capabilities

Android Malware Can Extract Everything from Infected Phones
Best Antivirus Apps for Android

Research highlights top Android security software

Best Antivirus Apps for Android

Fresh Reviews

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Review (PS4)

The Harry Potter wannabe fails to deliver, but there's hope

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Review (PS4)
Fitbit Versa Review - Beauty and Performance All-in-One SmartWatch

It's not a perfect watch, but it's damn close

Fitbit Versa Review - Beauty and Performance All-in-One SmartWatch
Destiny 2: Warmind Review - Out with the Old, In with the Old Again?

This is the not content that you're looking for

Destiny 2: Warmind Review - Out with the Old, In with the Old Again?
Hearthstone – The Witchwood Review

Incredibly fun to play, but lacks enough powerful cards

Hearthstone – The Witchwood Review

Latest News

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Review (PS4)

The Harry Potter wannabe fails to deliver, but there's hope

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Review (PS4)
Six of the Ten Best-Selling Phones in the US Are iPhones

Apple has a market share of 42% in Q1 in the US

Six of the Ten Best-Selling Phones in the US Are iPhones
Microsoft Blocks Flash and Silverlight in Office 365 Documents

Stand-alone versions of the Office suite not impacted

Microsoft Blocks Flash and Silverlight in Office 365 Documents
Apple Drops to 4th Place in Fortune 500 Rankings, Microsoft Only 30th

Cupertino loses one place, as Walmart now the leader

Apple Drops to 4th Place in Fortune 500 Rankings, Microsoft Only 30th
Windows 10 April 2018 Update Bricks PCs with “Desktop Unavailable” Error

More reports of broken systems after the upgrade

Windows 10 April 2018 Update Bricks PCs with “Desktop Unavailable” Error
The Fappening (2018): Shona McGarty’s Nude Photos Leaked

Yet another celebrity targeted by hackers

The Fappening (2018): Shona McGarty’s Nude Photos Leaked
Microsoft Launcher for Android 4.10 Beta Released with Major New Features

Visual Search and Microsoft Rewards now included

Microsoft Launcher for Android 4.10 Beta Released with Major New Features
Apple to Announce New Siri Voice and Features at WWDC

New smart speaker could also see daylight

Apple to Announce New Siri Voice and Features at WWDC
Speculative Store Bypass Flaw Patches Will Slow Down PCs

Microsoft working with partners on reducing slowdown

Speculative Store Bypass Flaw Patches Will Slow Down PCs
Avast Antivirus Blamed for Breaking Down Windows 10 April 2018 Update

Bug said to push systems to black screen after upgrade

Avast Antivirus Blamed for Breaking Down Windows 10 April 2018 Update