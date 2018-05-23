> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Gets First Kernel Update with Patch for Spectre Variant 4 Flaw

All users are urged to update their systems immediately

May 23, 2018 11:03 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

Canonical released the first kernel security update for its Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system to fix a security issue that affects this release of Ubuntu and its derivatives.

As you can imagine, the kernel security update patches the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system against the recently disclosed Speculative Store Buffer Bypass (SSBB) side-channel vulnerability, also known as Spectre Variant 4 or CVE-2018-3639, which could let a local attacker expose sensitive information in vulnerable systems.

"Jann Horn and Ken Johnson discovered that microprocessors utilizing speculative execution of a memory read may allow unauthorized memory reads via a side-channel attack. This flaw is known as Spectre Variant 4. A local attacker could use this to expose sensitive information, including kernel memory," reads the security advisory.

Canonical also notes the fact that to fully mitigate Spectre Variant 4, users must also update the processor microcode firmware. They've been working with Intel to offer future microcode updates that fully address Spectre Variant 4, but AMD users will need to contact their vendor for firmware updates.

To enable the kernel mitigations for Spectre Variant 4, the SSBD (Speculative Store Bypass Disable) feature is required on i386 (32-bit) and amd64 (64-bit) machines, which will be implemented by BIOS vendors with future updates. Therefore, users must also ensure they're using the latest BIOS version on their computers.

Canonical urges users to update their computers as soon as possible

Canonical is urging all Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) users to update their systems as soon as possible and install the new kernel version is made available for 32-bit and 64-bit architectures, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure Cloud, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) systems, OEM processors, and cloud environments.

Ubuntu users in cloud environments would have to contact their respective cloud provider for an updated hypervisor that exposes the new CPU features to virtual machines. In addition, Canonical said that it provided corresponding QEMU updates to mitigate Spectre Variant 4 for Ubuntu users of self-hosted virtual environments.

The new kernel versions users should update to are linux-image-4.15.0-22.24 for 32-bit and 64-bit architectures, linux-image-4.15.0-1009.9 for AWS, linux-image-4.15.0-1012.12 for Azure, linux-image-4.15.0-1008.8 for GCP, linux-image-4.15.0-1010.10 for KVM, and linux-image-4.15.0-1006.9 for OEM. To update your systems follow the instructions at https://wiki.ubuntu.com/Security/Upgrades.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Red Hat Says It'll Soon Fix the Speculative Store Bypass Security Vulnerability

Urges all users to update their systems as soon as possible

Red Hat Says It'll Soon Fix the Speculative Store Bypass Security Vulnerability
Emmabuntüs Debian Edition Linux Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 9.4 "Stretch"

Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 2 1.02 now available to download

Emmabuntüs Debian Edition Linux Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 9.4 "Stretch"
Bodhi Linux 5.0 Enters Development Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, First Alpha Is Out

Ships with Enlightenment-based Moksha 0.3.0 desktop

Bodhi Linux 5.0 Enters Development Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, First Alpha Is Out
Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" Will Reach End of Security Support on June 17, 2018

A limited number of packages will still be supported

Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" Will Reach End of Security Support on June 17, 2018

Fresh Reviews

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Review (PC)

The main issue with the second Pillars game is that it ends

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Review (PC)
Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Review (PS4)

The Harry Potter wannabe fails to deliver, but there's hope

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Review (PS4)
Fitbit Versa Review - Beauty and Performance All-in-One SmartWatch

It's not a perfect watch, but it's damn close

Fitbit Versa Review - Beauty and Performance All-in-One SmartWatch
Destiny 2: Warmind Review - Out with the Old, In with the Old Again?

This is the not content that you're looking for

Destiny 2: Warmind Review - Out with the Old, In with the Old Again?

Latest News

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 CPU Promises Premium Features, AI to Mid-Range Phones

The processor supports next-generation AI technologies

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 CPU Promises Premium Features, AI to Mid-Range Phones
Fujifilm's X-T100 Is an Entry-Level Mirrorless Camera with a Retro, Luxury Look

It's best for photography with its 24.2 MP CMOS sensor

Fujifilm's X-T100 Is an Entry-Level Mirrorless Camera with a Retro, Luxury Look
Windows 10 April 2018 Update Must Be Microsoft’s Buggiest Release in a Long Time

Way too many bugs, way too few official patches

Windows 10 April 2018 Update Must Be Microsoft’s Buggiest Release in a Long Time
How to Fix Blank Screen Bug in Windows 10 April 2018 Update

Computers rendered useless after upgrading to version 1803

How to Fix Blank Screen Bug in Windows 10 April 2018 Update
Apple Watch Maintains Lead as Top Smartwatch Worldwide

Apple accounts for 18% of the entire wearable market

Apple Watch Maintains Lead as Top Smartwatch Worldwide
Windows 10 April 2018 Update Now Causing Major Battery Drain on Laptops

Bug confirmed on a wide variety of hardware configurations

Windows 10 April 2018 Update Now Causing Major Battery Drain on Laptops
Microsoft Confirms Windows 10 April 2018 Update Black Screen of Death Bug

Workarounds available, but you’re not going to like them

Microsoft Confirms Windows 10 April 2018 Update Black Screen of Death Bug
iPhone 7 Plus Is America’s Favorite Smartphone, Outscores iPhone X, All Androids

ACSI says iPhone 7 Plus scored highest in its charts

iPhone 7 Plus Is America’s Favorite Smartphone, Outscores iPhone X, All Androids
Apple Starts Offering Credit for Out-of-Warranty iPhone Battery Replacements

Company announces refund campaign for battery servicing

Apple Starts Offering Credit for Out-of-Warranty iPhone Battery Replacements
iOS 12 Concept Fixes Some of iPhone’s Biggest Annoyances

Notification system redesigned in fresh concept

iOS 12 Concept Fixes Some of iPhone’s Biggest Annoyances