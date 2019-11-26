You Can Now Turn a Raspberry Pi 4 SBC into an Edge Gateway with Ubuntu 19.10

Canonical has published a tutorial on how to turn a Raspberry Pi 4 single-board computer into an Edge Gateway with the latest Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) operating system.

Edge computing is becoming more and more popular, and Ubuntu maker Canonical innovates on the edge and IoT space with its popular Linux-based operating system, and now the London-based company aims to give developers new opportunities to innovate and hack on edge applications with the Raspberry Pi 4, Ubuntu Linux, and EdgeX Foundry as a snap.

"When it comes to IoT edge, EdgeX Foundry is a feature-rich platform for accelerated development. Not only is EdgeX Foundry open source, but it also put a strong accent on interoperability. These factors combine to catalyse an ecosystem of components federating the IoT space. The platform thereby accelerates the development of IoT solutions across various industrial and enterprise use cases," said Canonical in the tutorial.

How to turn your Raspberry Pi 4 into an Edge Gateway

Turning a Raspberry Pi 4 computer into an Edge Gateway as an entry-level stack for IoT edge hacking, you will need, of course, the latest Raspberry Pi 4 Model B single-board computer (SBC) with the latest Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) operating system installed on it. The tutorial assumes you already have Ubuntu 19.10 installed on your Raspberry Pi 4 board.

As such, you can turn your Raspberry Pi 4 into an Edge Gateway by installing the EdgeX Foundry snap from the Snap Store with the "sudo snap install edgexfoundry" command. Upon installation, all the services required to run EdgeX Foundry will be automatically started and you can view them with the "sudo snap services edgexfoundry" command.

If you want to conveniently manage EdgeX instances from a web browser, you also need to install the Management Client with the "sudo snap install edgex-ui-go --channel=latest/beta" command, which then can be accessed at http://localhost:4000 with the "admin" username and password. Canonical will also teach users how to connect the Edge Gateway to virtual devices in an upcoming tutorial.