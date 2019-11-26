LibreELEC 9.2 Embedded Linux OS Brings Raspberry Pi 4 Improvements, Kodi 18.5

The LibreELEC community announced the release and general availability of LibreELEC 9.2, the first major update in the latest LibreELEC 9 series that adds various improvements and updated components.

LibreELEC 9.2 comes nine months after the launch of the LibreELEC 9 series, which is based on the latest Kodi 18 "Leia" open-source and cross-platform media centre, and introduces various improvements to Raspberry Pi 4 Model B devices, such as a firmware updater, a new option for enabling 4K output, and the Linux 4.19 kernel with some extra optimizations.

The LibreELEC developers claim that the 1080p (FHD) playback on Raspberry Pi 4 is almost on-par with that of Raspberry Pi 3 Model B and Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ models, but they promise to improve the 4K video capabilities as soon as possible thanks to the work done by the Raspberry Pi Foundation developers. Also, they promise HDR and 3D video, as well as HBR audio capabilities too in a future update.

"It would be nice to have the 4B running the latest mainline kernel as other devices in LibreELEC 9.2, but adding support for an all-new SoC chipset is a huge effort and the Pi Foundation needed to align initial 4B software with the current Raspbian release to maximise compatibility with existing software and to keep the workload sensible," reads the release announcement.

Kodi 18.5, Rockchip and Amlogic status

Also new in the LibreELEC 9.2 is the latest Kodi 18.5 "Leia" media centre, which brings improvements to the interface, playback, and PVR. After upgrading to LibreELEC 9.2, users will be able to use Kodi 18.5, and their Kodi media database will be upgraded automatically on the first boot, but it may take a while depending on its size and your hardware.

Regarding the Rockchip and Amlogic status, the LibreELEC developers confirm that Rockchip releases remain in an state of limited support, but more capabilities will be available when they upgrade the kernel to Linux 5.x series. On the other hand, there are no Amlogic releases at this time due to specific technical challenges. You can download LibreELEC 9.2 right now!