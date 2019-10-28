> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) Is Now Officially Open for Development

Includes Python 3.8, Perl 5.30, and IBM z13 support

Oct 28, 2019 11:58 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS daily build
   Ubuntu 20.04 LTS daily build

Canonical has officially open today the development cycle of the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, which is expected to be released next spring.

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS will be the next long-term supported version of the world's most popular GNU/Linux distribution, slated for release on April 23rd, 2020. It's dubbed "Focal Fossa" to keep it in tone with the FOSS (Free and Open Source Software) movement, and will most probably ship with well-tested components.

While the daily ISO builds have appeared on Canonical's download servers since last week, the development cycle started on October 24th with the toolchain upload, which consists of some upgraded components, such as Python 3.8 (the goal is to offer Python 3.8 as the only Python3 version), Perl 5.30, and support for IBM z13 systems on s390x builds.

"Focal Fossa is now open for development, with the syncs from unstable done and built, and autopkg testers trying to catch up," said Matthias Klose in a mailing list announcement. "While the Python2 removals imported from Debian are just syncs like any others, it's worth pointing out that some uncoordinated removals are causing some churn."

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Beta arrives on April 2nd, 2020

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) will follow the same six-month development cycle that Canonical used since the first Ubuntu release 15 years ago, but will continue the trend of last few releases to no longer offer Alpha images for public testing. As such, the Beta version will be the first real life testing image offered to the community.

The Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Beta release is expected to hit the streets on April 2nd, 2020, with only three weeks before the final release on April 23rd. Until then, those who want to take Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) for an early test drive will have to rely on the daily builds, which are now available to download for all official flavors.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

openSUSE Tumbleweed Users Get the GNOME 3.34 Desktop Environment, Many Goodies

Users are urged to update their installations

openSUSE Tumbleweed Users Get the GNOME 3.34 Desktop Environment, Many Goodies
ExTiX 19.10 "The Ultimate Linux System" Is Now Based on Ubuntu 19.10, Runs LXQt

Includes Linux 5.3.7, Nvidia 430.50, and Refracta Tools

ExTiX 19.10 "The Ultimate Linux System" Is Now Based on Ubuntu 19.10, Runs LXQt
Mozilla Firefox 70 Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Linux Releases

Available now for Ubuntu 19.10, 19.04, 18.04, and 16.04

Mozilla Firefox 70 Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Linux Releases
System76 Releases Pop!_OS 19.10 with Many Improvements, Based on Ubuntu 19.10

Now rolling out to all System76 laptop owners

System76 Releases Pop!_OS 19.10 with Many Improvements, Based on Ubuntu 19.10
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 and CentOS 7 Get Important Kernel Security Update

Several security vulnerability and bugs were addressed

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 and CentOS 7 Get Important Kernel Security Update

Fresh Reviews

TicPods Free Review - First-Class AirPods Rival

AirPods clone that work with more than just iPhones

TicPods Free Review - First-Class AirPods Rival
Fitbit Versa 2 Review

We’re testing Fitbit’s latest smartwatch model

Fitbit Versa 2 Review
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Review

This is Samsung’s latest Galaxy super-phone

Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Review
TicPods Free Review - First-Class AirPods Rival

AirPods clone that work with more than just iPhones

TicPods Free Review - First-Class AirPods Rival
Fitbit Versa 2 Review

We’re testing Fitbit’s latest smartwatch model

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

Latest News

Microsoft Announces “Experts on Demand” General Availability

The second capability of Threats Experts reaches GA

Microsoft Announces “Experts on Demand” General Availability
How to Try Out Google Chrome’s New Suggestion Removal Option

You can now delete suggestions using just the mouse

How to Try Out Google Chrome’s New Suggestion Removal Option
A Closer Look at Windows 10X Features

It’s not just an OS built for dual-screen devices

A Closer Look at Windows 10X Features
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) Is Now Officially Open for Development

Includes Python 3.8, Perl 5.30, and IBM z13 support

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) Is Now Officially Open for Development
Microsoft Releases Surface Go Kids Bundle

Available today from $441 from the Microsoft Store

Microsoft Releases Surface Go Kids Bundle
Apple Forces iPhone 5 Users to Install New iOS Version or Lose Internet Access

iOS 10.3.4 must be installed by November 3, Apple warns

Apple Forces iPhone 5 Users to Install New iOS Version or Lose Internet Access
Updating Surface Pro 7 Wi-Fi Drivers Could Be Risky Business

As the device reportedly uses custom Intel Wi-Fi drivers

Updating Surface Pro 7 Wi-Fi Drivers Could Be Risky Business
iPhone Fanboy Donald Trump Doesn’t Like the Lack of a Home Button

The home button was so much better, he says

iPhone Fanboy Donald Trump Doesn’t Like the Lack of a Home Button
YouTube Broken in Latest Microsoft Edge Build, and Here’s the Fix

YouTube not working correctly in Edge Canary

YouTube Broken in Latest Microsoft Edge Build, and Here’s the Fix