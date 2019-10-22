> > >
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available to Download

The final release will hit the streets on April 23rd, 2020

Oct 22, 2019 
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS daily build
   Ubuntu 20.04 LTS daily build

While the Ubuntu community is still devouring the recently released Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) operating system, Canonical kicked off a new development cycle, for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

Unveiled last week as the "Focal Fossa" release, the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS operating system will hit the streets next year on April 23rd, as the 8th long-term support version of Ubuntu Linux, one of the most popular Linux-based operating systems in the world.

While its development cycle will kick off officially later this week on October 24th, with the toolchain upload, the first daily build ISO images are now already available to download for those who want to test it and report bugs, as well as anyone else who just wants an early taste of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

However, we have to warn you that these are very early development versions of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, which means that they're still based on the previous release, Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine), so don't expect them to have any new features or enhancements, nor a different look than Ubuntu 19.10.

Download the first Ubuntu 20.04 LTS daily builds right now

Without any further ado, we invite you to download the first Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) daily build ISO images right now directly from Canonical's servers. The daily ISO images are available for the Ubuntu Desktop, Ubuntu Server, Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Kylin, and Ubuntu Budgie flavors.

Once again, we remind you that these are pre-release builds of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), which are not recommended for production use. The final release of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS will be available on April 23rd, 2020, and the beta version should be ready for public testing on April 2nd, 2020.

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS daily build
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS daily build

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS daily build
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS daily build
