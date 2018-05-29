> > >
Ubuntu 18.04-Based Bodhi Linux 5.0 Enters Beta with Bodhi Builder Improvements

The default network configuration was improved as well

May 29, 2018 
Just one week after he kicked off the development of Bodhi Linux 5.0, developer Jeff Hoogland announced the availability of the beta release of the upcoming operating system based on Ubuntu Linux.

The Bodhi Linux 5.0 Beta release is here to address a few small, yet important issues, including a problem with the default network manager configuration, which can be fixed manually in existing Bodhi Linux 5.0 Alpha installations, as well as a bug with the Bodhi Builder tool, which failed to add the Bodhi 5 repositories by default.

"These discs address the issues with the default network manager configuration as well as an issue with Bodhi Builder not adding the Bodhi 5 repos by default on installed systems," said Jeff Hoogland in the announcement. "If you are happy with your existing Alpha install you can fix these issues manually with a few small edits."

Bodhi Linux 5.0 coming soon based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

To fix the said networking configuration issue in existing Bodhi Linux 5.0 Alpha installations and allow the NetworkManager properly manage your network connections, the developer recommends that you modify the /etc/netplan file with the following content, and then run the commands below, as root.

code
network:
version: 2
renderer: NetworkManager
netplan generate
netplan apply

Also, it's possible to add the Bodhi 5 repository to your sources file in existing Bodhi Linux 5.0 Alpha installations by opening the /etc/apt/sources.list file and add the line below to the end of the file. After that, simply refresh the repositories and update your system accordingly to Bodhi Linux 5.0 Beta with the commands listed below.

code
deb [trusted=yes] http://packages.bodhilinux.com/bodhi bionic b5main
sudo apt update
sudo apt full-upgrade

Those new to Bodhi Linux 5.0 Beta testing, can download the installation images for 64-bit or 32-bit systems from our web portal, but keep in mind that this is a pre-release version and it isn't recommended for production machines. The final Bodhi Linux 5.0 release is coming soon based on the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system.

