Bodhi Linux 5.0 Enters Development Based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, First Alpha Is Out

Today, Bodhi Linux developer Jeff Hoogland kicked off the development of the upcoming Bodhi Linux 5.0 operating system by seeding the first Alpha milestone to public testers.

Now that Canonical released Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), more and more Ubuntu-based GNU/Linux distributions would want to upgrade to it for their next major releases, including Bodhi Linux with the upcoming 5.0 series. The first Alpha is here today to give us a glimpse of what to expect from the final release.

Besides being based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, the Bodhi Linux 5.0 operating system will be shipping with the forthcoming Moksha 0.3.0 desktop environment based on the Enlightenment window manager/desktop environment, and it's powered by the Linux 4.9 kernel series. Also, it supports 32-bit PAE and non-PAE systems.

Integrating Moksha 0.3.0 with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

During the development cycle of Bodhi Linux 5.0, the development team will focus mainly on integrating the in-house built Moksha 0.3.0 desktop environment with the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS base. That's why they don't recommend users to upgrade to Bodhi Linux 5.0 when it'ss out later this summer, especially that Bodhi Linux 4.5.0 is supported until April 2021.

"Existing Bodhi users should note that because these discs signify a new major release we will not be supporting in-place upgrades from previous Bodhi versions. That being said this is your reminder that Bodhi’s 4.5.0 release will get support until April 2021, so there is no rush to upgrade," said developer Jeff Hoogland in the release announcement.

Right now, Bodhi Linux 5.0 is in an early development stage, but if you want to help report bugs or suggest new features, you can download the Alpha build and try it out on a spare disk drive. We don't recommend installing it on a production computer, nor use it as your daily driver. Bugs or requests can be reported in this forum thread.