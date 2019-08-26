Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS Makes It Easier to Patch the Linux Kernel without Rebooting

Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS arrived earlier this month with updated kernel and graphics stacks, as well as all the latest package updates and enhanced Livepatch integration.

Powered by the Linux 5.0 kernel series from Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS is the third maintenance updates to the long-term supported Ubuntu 18.04 LTS operating system series, which is supported by Canonical with security and software updates for at least five years, until 2023.

Apart from the updated kernel and graphics stacks, the Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS release also introduces enhanced Livepatch desktop integration to make it easier for users of the GNOME desktop environment to patch the Linux kernel without rebooting their systems.

The new Livepatch desktop integration included in Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS consists of an indicator in the system tray area of the top panel, which displays the current status of Livepatch and notifications to inform users when new patch are available and if they've been applied.

Updated Livepatch configuration UI informs users about latest CVEs patched

Additionally, the Livepatch configuration UI, which is integrated as a tab in the Software & Updated utility, now gives users even more details on the corresponding CVEs that have been addressed in the latest patch. From there, you can also hide the indicator or disable Livepatch altogether.

To get started with Livepatch on Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS, you will need an Ubuntu One account. Open the Software & Updates utility, go to the Livepatch tab and click the ON/OFF switch to enable it. You'll be prompted to register or login with an Ubuntu One account.

Make sure to also enable the new indicator, which makes it a lot easier to see when new live kernel patches are available for your system so you can install them and keep your computer up-to-date and secure at all times. Canonical's Livepatch is available for free for up to three computers.

Livepatch

Livepatch indicator

Livepatch notification

