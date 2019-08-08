Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS Is Out with Linux Kernel 5.0 from Ubuntu 19.04, Download Now

Canonical released today the third maintenance update to their latest long-term supported Ubuntu operating system series, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver).

Coming six months after the Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS release, which shipped with the hardware enablement (HWE) kernel from the not deprecated Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) operating system, Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS here as the third point release in the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) series with up-to-date components.

Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS includes all the latest software and security fixes that have been published on the official repositories of the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS release since February 14th, 2019, when Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS hit the streets. It also ships with updated kernel and graphics stacks from Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), such as Linux kernel 5.0.

"Like previous LTS series, 18.04.3 includes hardware enablement stacks for use on newer hardware. This support is offered on all architectures and is installed by default when using one of the desktop images," said Adam Conrad. "Ubuntu Server defaults to installing the GA kernel; however you may select the HWE kernel from the installer bootloader."

Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS is now available for all official flavors

The Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS release comes in the usual Desktop and Server flavors with installation images only for 64-bit systems, and it's also available to download for all official flavors, including Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Xubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Budgie, and Ubuntu Kylin, many of which ship with both 64-bit and 32-bit installation media.

Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS makes new deployments easier as you won't have to download hundreds of updates from the repositories after installing the operating system. However, existing Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) users will only have to update their installations using the "sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade" command in the Terminal app.

Without further ado, you can download Ubuntu Desktop 18.04.3 LTS, Ubuntu Server 18.04.3 LTS, Kubuntu 18.04.3 LTS, Xubuntu 18.04.3 LTS, Lubuntu 18.04.3 LTS, Ubuntu MATE 18.04.3 LTS, Ubuntu Budgie 18.04.3 LTS, and Ubuntu Kylin 18.04.3 LTS right now from our free software portal.