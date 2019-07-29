> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Purism Reveals Final Hardware Specs of the Privacy-Focused Librem 5 Linux Phone

The Linux smartphone is set to ship in Q3 2019

Jul 29, 2019 15:00 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Librem 5 Linux phone
   Librem 5 Linux phone

Purism, the company behind the powerful Linux-based laptops known as the Librem computers, announced today the final hardware specifications of their upcoming Librem 5 Linux smartphone.

As you probably are already aware, Purism is working for some time on a Linux-powered smartphone, which the company calls Librem 5. Designed from the ground up to be privacy and security-aware, the Librem 5 Linux phone is currently scheduled for launch in Q3 2019, after it's been delayed a couple of times.

Powered by Purism's Debian-based PureOS Linux operating system and shipping with a mobile version of the GNOME desktop environment and many in-house built apps, the Librem 5 Linux phone is currently available for pre-order for $649 USD until July 31st, when the price will go up with $50 USD.

After numerous updates, the company revealed today the final hardware specifications of the upcoming Librem 5 Linux-powered smartphone, which you can see in the next paragraphs. Purism says that the device will ship with these specs and nothing else will change until its launch later this quarter.

Here are the final hardware specs of the Librem 5 Linux phone

Featuring a generous and gorgeous 5.7-inch IPS TFT display capable of 720x1440 resolution, the Librem 5 smartphone will be powered by an i.MX8M Quad-Core Cortex A53 64-bit ARM 1.5GHz CPU that supports OpenGL/ES 3.1, OpenCL 1.2, and Vulkan graphics stacks, 3GB RAM, and 32GB eMMC internal storage with microSD storage expansion slot.

Being privacy and security-focused, the Librem 5 Linux phone will feature three hardware kill switches for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, cellular baseband, as well as camera and microphone. When all three kill switches are off, the IMU, compass, GNSS, ambient light, and proximity sensors will also be disabled.

Connectivity-wise, Librem 5 will come with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz, Bluetooth 4.x, Teseo LIF3 GNSS built-in GPS, USB 3.0 Type-C port for data transfers, charging, and video output, a smartcard reader with 2FF card slot (SIM card size), microSIM slot for cellular, and optional Gemalto PLS8 3G/4G modem or China-made Broadmobi BM818.

Librem 5 will also feature a 13MP rear camera with flash LED, an 8MP front camera for selfies or video calls, a huge 3,500mAh user replaceable Li-ion battery, 3.5mm headphone jack with stereo and mono microphone input, RGB LED notification lights with PWM control per color, haptic motor, ambient light and proximity sensors, as well as 9-axis acceleration, gyro, and compass sensors.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Linux Lite 4.6 Enters Development Based on Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS, Here's What's New

Includes updated components and various refinements

Linux Lite 4.6 Enters Development Based on Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS, Here's What's New
Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" to Launch This Week, Cinnamon 4.2 Coming to LMDE 3 Soon

Available in Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce editions

Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" to Launch This Week, Cinnamon 4.2 Coming to LMDE 3 Soon
DebConf20 Conference Takes Place August 23-29 for Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye"

The entire event will be hosted in Haifa, Israel

DebConf20 Conference Takes Place August 23-29 for Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye"
KDE Plasma 5.17 Linux Desktop to Modernize the Settings, Add Many UI Changes

It will launch this fall on October 15th

KDE Plasma 5.17 Linux Desktop to Modernize the Settings, Add Many UI Changes
Canonical Outs Linux Kernel Security Patch for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS to Fix Six Flaws

Users are urged to update their installations immediately

Canonical Outs Linux Kernel Security Patch for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS to Fix Six Flaws

Fresh Reviews

They Are Billions Review (PS4)

Survive wave after wave of infected zombies in a post-apocalyptic wasteland and develop a thriving colony

They Are Billions Review (PS4)
Motorola One Vision Review

An affordable phone and a little bit more

Motorola One Vision Review
Razer Nari Ultimate Review - A Surprising and Necessary Evolution

Turns out that haptic feedback on a headset is not crazy

Razer Nari Ultimate Review - A Surprising and Necessary Evolution
They Are Billions Review (PS4)

Survive wave after wave of infected zombies in a post-apocalyptic wasteland and develop a thriving colony

They Are Billions Review (PS4)
Motorola One Vision Review

An affordable phone and a little bit more

Motorola One Vision Review

Latest News

Canonical Releases New Linux Kernel Live Patch for Ubuntu 18.04 and 16.04 LTS

It addresses five security vulnerabilities

Canonical Releases New Linux Kernel Live Patch for Ubuntu 18.04 and 16.04 LTS
KDE Plasma 5.16.4 Desktop Environment Released with 18 Changes, Update Now

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

KDE Plasma 5.16.4 Desktop Environment Released with 18 Changes, Update Now
Will the New Microsoft Edge Remain “the Best Browser to Download Google Chrome”?

Or do you plan to use it full time on Windows 10?

Will the New Microsoft Edge Remain “the Best Browser to Download Google Chrome”?
What Is the Windows 10 Fast Startup And How You Can Disable It

A closer look at the fast startup option in the OS

What Is the Windows 10 Fast Startup And How You Can Disable It
Microsoft Edge Stable and Beta Installers Leaked

The stable version doesn’t work on Windows 10

Microsoft Edge Stable and Beta Installers Leaked
Microsoft No Longer Offers 100 GB Free OneDrive Storage to Samsung Galaxy Users

The promo comes to an end after three years

Microsoft No Longer Offers 100 GB Free OneDrive Storage to Samsung Galaxy Users
Microsoft’s Windows Defender Is Now One of the Best Antivirus Apps in the World

Windows Defender tops recent antivirus tests

Microsoft’s Windows Defender Is Now One of the Best Antivirus Apps in the World
Windows 7 Will Be History in January 2020, NHS Promises

And it should be, given the approaching end of support

Windows 7 Will Be History in January 2020, NHS Promises
One of the Most Anticipated iPhone Features Will Launch in 2020

iPhones to get ToF sensors beginning with 2020 generation

One of the Most Anticipated iPhone Features Will Launch in 2020