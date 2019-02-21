> >
Purism's Privacy and Security-Focused Librem 5 Linux Phone to Arrive in Q3 2019

The device will ship with the iMX8M Quad processor

Librem 5 Dev kit
   Librem 5 Dev kit

Purism announced today that it delayed its upcoming Librem 5 privacy and security-focused Linux smartphone for the third quarter of 2019.

Initially planned to ship in early 2019, the revolutionary Librem 5 mobile phone was delayed for April 2019, but now it suffered just one more delay due to the CPU choices the development team had to make to deliver a stable and reliable device that won't heat up or discharge too quickly.

Purism had to choose between the i.MX8M Quad or the i.MX8M Mini processors for their Librem 5 Linux-powered smartphone, but after many trials and errors they decided to go with the i.MX8M Quad CPU as manufacturer NXP recently released a new software stack solving all previous power consumption and heating issues.

"This accounts for the time it took us to properly benchmark test the newest CPU choices from NXP for theLibrem 5, and the question of whether or not to choose the i.MX8M Quad or the i.MX8M Mini, mean we have adjusted our delivery plans slightly," said Todd Weaver, Founder and CEO of Pursim.

Updated specs of the Librem 5 Linux phone

Purism also updated us today on the specs of the Librem 5 Linux phone, which will ship with a 5.5-inch or 5.7-inch HD display, the iMX8M Quad processor, 32 GB eMMC internal storage, 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4Ghz + 5Ghz wireless, Bluetooth 4, Gemalto PLS8 3G/4G modem w/ single sim on replaceable M.2 card, and TESEO LIF3 multi-constellation GNSS receiver.

Furthermore, the device will support 2FF format smart cards, feature at least one speaker and support for microSD cards to expand the internal storage. The specs of the rear and front camera have yet to be revealed, but Purism said Librem 5 would have a USB-C connector for charging, USB client function, USB host function, and power delivery.

A 9-axis IMU accelerometer, magnetometer, and gyro sensor, as well as a vibration motor, will also be present on the Librem 5 smartphone, which comes with a user-replaceble battery. But, what makes the Librem 5 Linux phone stand out from Android and iOS devices, is that it will have three hardware kill switches for WiFi, cellular, and microphone and cameras.

Developing story...

