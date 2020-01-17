> >
Softpedia Homepage   

PinePhone, the $149 Linux Phone, Has Started Shipping for the Brave of Heart

Customers should expect the devices in two weeks' time

Jan 17, 2020 23:08 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
PinePhone is now shipping
5 photos
   PinePhone is now shipping

The long-anticipated PinePhone Linux-powered smartphone has finally started shipping to customers who were brave enough to purchase the first batch.

The PinePhone Linux phone has been available for pre-order since mid-November 2019, and those who bought one paid as low as $149 USD for the device, which doesn't ship with an operating system preinstalled. After a bit of delay, the PinePhone is now finally shipping to customers, starting today, January 17th.

"We’re now ready and I am happy to confirm that PinePhones will begin shipping on January 17th, 2020," said PINE64's Lukasz Erecinski. "The dispatch process will take a couple of days, however, so your unit may ship anytime between the 17th and 25th. At any rate, you’ll have your PinePhone soon."

What you need to know about the PinePhone Braveheart Edition

Once again, we would take this opportunity to remind the reader the we're talking about the PinePhone Braveheart Edition of this Linux-powered smartphone, which represents the first batch to be available to the public. It's targeted mainly at Linux developers and technology enthusiasts who have the knowledge to install an operating system on the device.

In the box, customers will receive the PinePhone, a high quality USB-C charging cable, and an introductory leaflet in letter form. There is no charger in the box, so you'll have to use one that you probably already have in your house or office from another smartphone if it's capable of outputting 5V/15W.

The device itself comes with a plastic screen protector applied at the factory, which the manufacturers recommend keeping it on the display, even if the PinePhone features hardened glass. The PinePhone Braveheart Edition also comes with some improvements, both internal and external, compared to the first developer units, which you can read in this lengthy blog post.

Bottom line, the PinePhone Braveheart Edition isn't a smartphone you can buy and use on a regular basis for calls and texting as it only comes with a Linux-based factory OS preinstalled called postmarketOS, which only allow you to test various features of the device and run an automated test.

It will be up to customers to find and install an end-user operating system, such as Ubuntu Touch, KDE neon with Plasma Mobile, or LuneOS, all of which you can preview running on the PinePhone in the video below. According to PINE64, a larger scale production of the PinePhone is scheduled for March 2020, if one of these Linux OSes reaches sufficient maturity.

Play Video
PinePhone specifications
PinePhone specifications
PinePhone Packaging Box
PinePhone Packaging Box
Braveheart PinePhone with back cover taken off
Braveheart PinePhone with back cover taken off
Factory OS – postmarketOS with custom factory UI
Factory OS – postmarketOS with custom factory UI

PinePhone (5 Images)

PinePhone is now shipping
PinePhone specificationsPinePhone Packaging Box
+2more
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Google is Reportedly Working to Bring Steam Support to Chromebooks

Google and Valve have yet to confirm the rumours

Google is Reportedly Working to Bring Steam Support to Chromebooks
Zorin OS Makes It Easy to Deploy Linux-Powered Computers in Schools, Businesses

They announced a new tool called Zorin Grid

Zorin OS Makes It Easy to Deploy Linux-Powered Computers in Schools, Businesses
Xfce 4.16 Desktop Environment Switches to Client-Side Decorations

The final release is expected in June 2020

Xfce 4.16 Desktop Environment Switches to Client-Side Decorations
elementary OS 6 Will Be Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa)

Prep work has started for the next major release

elementary OS 6 Will Be Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa)
KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS Desktop Environment Enters Beta, Here's What's New

Final release will be available on February 11th, 2020

KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS Desktop Environment Enters Beta, Here's What's New

Fresh Reviews

TicPods 2 Pro Review - Smarter AirPods (No, Really)

The second-generation TicPods model is finally here

TicPods 2 Pro Review - Smarter AirPods (No, Really)
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Latest News

Louis Vuitton Launches $1,100 Wireless Earbuds for Those Who Enjoy Wasting Money

Updated Horizon Earphones can be yours for $1,090

Louis Vuitton Launches $1,100 Wireless Earbuds for Those Who Enjoy Wasting Money
Bored Gamer Connects PS4 to Airport Screen, Asks Security to Let Him Finish Game

And asked security to let him finish the game

Bored Gamer Connects PS4 to Airport Screen, Asks Security to Let Him Finish Game
Microsoft Warns Windows Users of Incoming Attacks Due to Browser Zero-Day

Internet Explorer flaw being exploited by hackers

Microsoft Warns Windows Users of Incoming Attacks Due to Browser Zero-Day
PinePhone, the $149 Linux Phone, Has Started Shipping for the Brave of Heart

Customers should expect the devices in two weeks' time

PinePhone, the $149 Linux Phone, Has Started Shipping for the Brave of Heart
Get GeForce 442.01 Hotfix for Call of Duty Modern Warfare and The Witcher 3

The update fixes game issues and SLI+G-SYNC Stutter problems

Get GeForce 442.01 Hotfix for Call of Duty Modern Warfare and The Witcher 3
AMD Adds Support for Vulkan 1.2 - Get Radeon Adrenalin Edition 20.1.2

The update implements full support for the new Vulkan 1.2

AMD Adds Support for Vulkan 1.2 - Get Radeon Adrenalin Edition 20.1.2
Google is Reportedly Working to Bring Steam Support to Chromebooks

Google and Valve have yet to confirm the rumours

Google is Reportedly Working to Bring Steam Support to Chromebooks
How to Use an iPhone as a Google Account Security Key

Google accounts allowing iPhones to double as security keys

How to Use an iPhone as a Google Account Security Key
How to Install Google Chrome Themes in the New Microsoft Edge Browser

Easy trick to fully benefit from the Chrome Web Store

How to Install Google Chrome Themes in the New Microsoft Edge Browser