openSUSE Leap 42.3 Linux OS to Reach End of Life on June 30th, 2019

The openSUSE Project announced that the openSUSE Leap 42.3 operating system will reach end of life next month on June 30th, 2019, urging users to prepare to upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.1.

Launched on July 26, 2017, OpenSuSE Leap 42.3 was based on the SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 12 Service Pack (SP) 3 operating system and it was powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel series.

openSUSE Leap 42.3 was initially supposed to be supported until January 2019, but the openSUSE Project decided to give users six more months to upgrade to the latest openSUSE Leap 15 operating system series.

Now that openSUSE Leap 15.1 is here as the latest and greatest openSUSE Leap release, it's time for openSUSE Leap 42.3 users to upgrade their installations, and they only have one month to do that, until June 30th, 2019.

openSUSE Leap 42 series reaches end of life, upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.1

It's not just the openSUSE Leap 42.3 release that's going away, but the entire openSUSE Leap 42 series. So starting with June 30th, 2019, openSUSE Leap 42.3, which is the last in the series, will no longer receive maintenance or security updates.

Therefore, if you're still using the openSUSE Leap 42 operating system series, you should consider upgrading to the latest openSUSE Leap 15.1 release as soon as possible. openSUSE Leap 15.1 is based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP1 (Service Pack 1).

"Deployments with software that relies on Leap 42 technology and cannot be moved to 15 right now may consider evaluating a (commercial) SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 SP4 subscription and migrate the workload to SUSE Linux Enterprise," said openSUSE member Marcus Meissner.

Users should keep in mind that the upgrade from openSUSE Leap 42.3 to openSUSE Leap 15.1 is done gradually through openSUSE Leap 15.0 first, then from openSUSE Leap 15.0 to openSUSE Leap 15.1. More details are available here.