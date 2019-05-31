> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

openSUSE Leap 42.3 Linux OS to Reach End of Life on June 30th, 2019

Users are encouraged to upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.1

May 31, 2019 21:36 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
openSUSE Leap 42.3 end of life
   openSUSE Leap 42.3 end of life

The openSUSE Project announced that the openSUSE Leap 42.3 operating system will reach end of life next month on June 30th, 2019, urging users to prepare to upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.1.

Launched on July 26, 2017, OpenSuSE Leap 42.3 was based on the SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) 12 Service Pack (SP) 3 operating system and it was powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel series.

openSUSE Leap 42.3 was initially supposed to be supported until January 2019, but the openSUSE Project decided to give users six more months to upgrade to the latest openSUSE Leap 15 operating system series.

Now that openSUSE Leap 15.1 is here as the latest and greatest openSUSE Leap release, it's time for openSUSE Leap 42.3 users to upgrade their installations, and they only have one month to do that, until June 30th, 2019.

openSUSE Leap 42 series reaches end of life, upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.1

It's not just the openSUSE Leap 42.3 release that's going away, but the entire openSUSE Leap 42 series. So starting with June 30th, 2019, openSUSE Leap 42.3, which is the last in the series, will no longer receive maintenance or security updates.

Therefore, if you're still using the openSUSE Leap 42 operating system series, you should consider upgrading to the latest openSUSE Leap 15.1 release as soon as possible. openSUSE Leap 15.1 is based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP1 (Service Pack 1).

"Deployments with software that relies on Leap 42 technology and cannot be moved to 15 right now may consider evaluating a (commercial) SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 SP4 subscription and migrate the workload to SUSE Linux Enterprise," said openSUSE member Marcus Meissner.

Users should keep in mind that the upgrade from openSUSE Leap 42.3 to openSUSE Leap 15.1 is done gradually through openSUSE Leap 15.0 first, then from openSUSE Leap 15.0 to openSUSE Leap 15.1. More details are available here.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

GParted Live Linux Distribution Updated with the Latest GParted 1.0 Release

Based on the Debian Sid repository as of 30th May, 2019

GParted Live Linux Distribution Updated with the Latest GParted 1.0 Release
antiX MX Linux 18.3 Released with Latest Debian GNU/Linux 9.9 "Stretch" Updates

This release includes updated applications and bug fixes

antiX MX Linux 18.3 Released with Latest Debian GNU/Linux 9.9 "Stretch" Updates
Dell Launches Three New Dell Precision Laptops Powered by Ubuntu Linux

Meet Dell Precision 5540, Precision 7540, and Precision 7740

Dell Launches Three New Dell Precision Laptops Powered by Ubuntu Linux
Krita 4.2 Open-Source Digital Painting App Released, Here's What's New

Now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows

Krita 4.2 Open-Source Digital Painting App Released, Here's What's New
GParted Open-Source Partition Editor Reaches 1.0 Milestone After Almost 15 Years

GParted 1.0.0 is now available for download

GParted Open-Source Partition Editor Reaches 1.0 Milestone After Almost 15 Years

Fresh Reviews

Rage 2 Review (PC)

It's not breaking any sales records, but it's OK

Rage 2 Review (PC)
Draugen Review (PC)

The same brilliant minds that brought you the Dreamfall Chapters and The Longest Journey have outdone themselves

Draugen Review (PC)
TicWatch S2 Glacier Review

A surprisingly sexy smartwatch running wear OS by Google

TicWatch S2 Glacier Review
Rage 2 Review (PC)

It's not breaking any sales records, but it's OK

Rage 2 Review (PC)
Draugen Review (PC)

The same brilliant minds that brought you the Dreamfall Chapters and The Longest Journey have outdone themselves

Draugen Review (PC)

Latest News

Amazon Kindle Tablets Receive New Firmware - Get Version 5.11.2

The new updates include general fixes and improvements

Amazon Kindle Tablets Receive New Firmware - Get Version 5.11.2
Forza Horizon 4 Hotfix Is Out - Download NVIDIA GeForce 430.97

The game may crash or hang when driving through tunnels

Forza Horizon 4 Hotfix Is Out - Download NVIDIA GeForce 430.97
openSUSE Leap 42.3 Linux OS to Reach End of Life on June 30th, 2019

Users are encouraged to upgrade to openSUSE Leap 15.1

openSUSE Leap 42.3 Linux OS to Reach End of Life on June 30th, 2019
GParted Live Linux Distribution Updated with the Latest GParted 1.0 Release

Based on the Debian Sid repository as of 30th May, 2019

GParted Live Linux Distribution Updated with the Latest GParted 1.0 Release
antiX MX Linux 18.3 Released with Latest Debian GNU/Linux 9.9 "Stretch" Updates

This release includes updated applications and bug fixes

antiX MX Linux 18.3 Released with Latest Debian GNU/Linux 9.9 "Stretch" Updates
How to Enable Grammar Tools in Chromium Microsoft Edge Browser

New feature arrives in the latest Canary version

How to Enable Grammar Tools in Chromium Microsoft Edge Browser
Activision reveals new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game coming in October

Featuring a visceral, dramatic single-player story campaign

Activision reveals new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game coming in October
How to Enable the Material Theme for Google Play Store on Android

Material Theme facelift now rolling out to devices

How to Enable the Material Theme for Google Play Store on Android
Apple Tops Wearable Sales but Huawei Is the Tech Giant to Watch

Huawei scores 282% YoY increase in global sales

Apple Tops Wearable Sales but Huawei Is the Tech Giant to Watch