openSUSE Leap 15.1 Officially Released, Based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP1

Includes numerous improvements and updated components

May 22, 2019 
openSUSE Leap 15.1 released
The openSUSE Project announced today the release and general availability of the openSUSE Leap 15.1 operating system, the first minor point release to the openSUSE Leap 15 series.

Based on the SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP1 (Service Pack 1) operating system, the OpenSuSE Leap 15.1 release features an improved installer, updated kernel and graphics stacks with improved support for AMD Vega GPUs, switches to the NetworkManager open-source network connection manager by default for both laptop and desktop machines, while Wicked is still used for server systems, and improves YaST functionality.

YaST, the installation and configuration utility for both openSUSE and SUSE Linux Enterprise operating systems, now offers improved management of services, a new user interface for managing Firewalld, better control over Salt formulas, the ability to manage SSH keys per user, an improved partitioner, and last but not least improved detection and configuration of HiDPI (4K) displays.

"Continuity and stability are what we are providing users with Leap 15.1," said Haris Sehic, a member of the openSUSE community. "Having in mind how stable, efficient and reliable Leap has become, with this release, we managed to keep the level of quality to the point that our private and Small Business users can, actually more than ever, profit from the enterprise background of an openSUSE Linux distribution."

openSUSE Leap 15 to be supported for two more years

Released a year ago on May 25th, 2018, the openSUSE Leap 15 operating system series is expected to be supported with security and software updates for a total of 36 months, so it should reach end of life sometime on May 2021. openSUSE Leap 15.1 is the first of many to come point releases that will keep the openSUSE Leap 15 operating system series stable and reliable for businesses and the enterprise ecosystem.

If you're using openSUSE Leap 15 on your computers, we recommend updating to openSUSE Leap 15.1 as soon as possible. You can download the openSUSE Leap 15.1 images right now through our free Linux software portal if you want to install it on your personal computer. However, for bleeding-edge GNU/Linux technologies and the latest Open Source software, we strongly recommend you use the openSUSE Tumbleweed operating system.

