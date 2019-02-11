> > >
OpenMandriva 4.0 Enters Beta with Linux 4.20, KDE Plasma 5.15 & LibreOffice 6.2

Also ships with Firefox 65 and digiKam 6.0

Feb 11, 2019 
OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Beta released
   OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Beta released

The OpenMandriva project finally kicked of 2019 with the beta release of their upcoming and long-anticipated OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 operating system.

A few months in the works, the OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Beta release is now ready for public testing, shipping with lots of updated packages and numerous improvements. The Live ISO image got refreshed a bit and it now features new entries for language and keyboard preference in the boot menu and the KPatience card game.

Also added in the Live ISO image is the KBackup utility as a replacement for draksnapshot to help users backup directories or files, Dnfdragora GUI package manager as a replacement for rpmdrake, Plasma Software Updates applet for applying packag updates using PackageKit, and KUser tool for managing users and groups as a replacement for userdrake.

Among the main components included in OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Beta, we can mention the KDE Plasma 5.15 Beta desktop environment, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 5.54.0 and KDE Applications 18.12.1 software suites, as well as Qt 5.12 application framework. Updated apps include the recently released LibreOffice 6.2 office suite, Mozilla Firefox 65, digiKam 6.0, and Krita 4.1.7.101.

Powered by Linux kernel 4.20, latest Calamares installer

Under the hood, OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Beta is powered by the latest Linux 4.20.4 kernel and Calamares installer, which brings easier creation of swap partitions, automatic removal of unused languages and better logging after installation, as well as better detection of virtual machine installations (e.g. VirtualBox).

The graphics stack is powered by the latest Mesa 18.3.3 graphics library and X.Org Server 1.20.3 display server, the default init system is powered by systemd 240, and the default system compiler is LLVM/clang 7.0.0. You can download OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Beta right now from our free software portal if you want to give a try on your personal computer.

