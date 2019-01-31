Mozilla Firefox 65 Is Now Available for All Supported Ubuntu Linux Releases

The recently released Mozilla Firefox 65 web browser is now available for download from the stable software repositories of all supported Ubuntu Linux operating system series.

For Linux users, the Mozilla Firefox 65 release enhances the security of the web browser by enabling "Stack smashing" protection by default. "Stack smashing" may allow malicious actors to take control or corrupt a vulnerable application.

Mozilla Firefox 65 also improves the tracking protection by offering users standard, stricter, and custom options for controlling online trackers via a redesigned Content Blocking section displayed in the site information panel.

Furthermore, this release improves the built-in pop-up blocker to prevent multiple pop-up windows from opening at the same time when you visit a site, and adds support for the WebP image format to improve web compatibility and performance.

Firefox 65 is now available for all Ubuntu users

Among other updates that landed in the Mozilla Firefox 65 web browser, we can mention an updated Language section in Preferences that lets you install multiple language packs and order the language preferences for websites, and Firefox, without the need to download any locale-specific variants.

Last but not least, Firefox will now warn users when they want to close a window when automatic session restore is enabled, and will report memory usage for tabs and add-ons in the revamped Task Manager page.

Mozilla Firefox 65 is now available for all Ubuntu users and can be installed from the stable software repositories of the Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr) operating systems.

For other GNU/Linux distributions, you can download the Mozilla Firefox 65 web browser right now from our free software portal as 64-bit or 32-bit binaries, as well as a source package in case you want to compile it yourself. We recommend updating to Firefox 65 as soon as possible for a better and more secure browsing experience.