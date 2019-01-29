> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Firefox 65 Enhances Security on Linux via Stronger "Stack Smashing" Protection

Stack smashing protection is now enabled by default

Jan 29, 2019 14:42 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Firefox 65.0
   Firefox 65.0

Mozilla officially released today the Firefox 65 web browser for all supported platforms, including Linux, Android, macOS, and Windows, adding yet another layer of enhancements and optimizations to make your browsing experience better.

With the Firefox 65 release, Mozilla enhanced the security of its open-source web browser on Linux platforms by enabling "Stack smashing" protection by default, which could allow malicious actors to take control or corrupt a vulnerable program. The "Stack smashing" protection is also enabled for Android and macOS platforms.

Apart from the stronger "Stack Smashing" protection, the Firefox 65 release also enhances the tracking protection by offering users stricter, custom, and standard options for controlling online trackers through a revamped Content Blocking section shown in the site information panel.

"Simplified content blocking settings give users standard, strict, and custom options to control online trackers," says Mozilla. "A redesigned content blocking section in the site information panel (viewed by expanding the small “i” icon in the address bar) shows what Firefox detects and blocks on each website you visit."

A better Firefox experience for multilingual users

Protecting our online privacy and keeping us secure at all times when we browse the Internet isn't Mozilla's only priority, as the team also tries to make our browsing experience better, especially for multilingual users as Firefox 65 updates the Language section in Preferences to allow you to install multiple language packs.

Users will also be able to order the language preferences for websites and Firefox without having to download any locale-specific versions of the web browser. Other than that, Firefox 65 adds support for the WebP image format to improve the performance and web compatibility of the open-source web browser on all platforms.

The built-in pop-up blocker was improved as well in this release to prevent multiple pop-up windows from opening at the same time when you visit a website. Also, the Task Manager page was revamped to report memory usage for add-ons and tabs, and Firefox will now warn you when you want to close a window even if automatic session restore is enabled.

Linux users can download Firefox 65 right now as binaries for 64-bit and 32-bit GNU/Linux distributions, as well as a source package if they want to compile the web browser themselves. However, we recommend updating to Firefox 65 by installing the latest version from the stable software repositories of your favorite Linux OS.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Debian-Based DebEX OS Now Shipping with Linux Kernel 5.0 and Budgie Desktop 10.4

DebEX Build 190128 is now available for download

Debian-Based DebEX OS Now Shipping with Linux Kernel 5.0 and Budgie Desktop 10.4
VirtualBox 6.0.4 Is Out with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 5.0, Improvements

It's now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows

VirtualBox 6.0.4 Is Out with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 5.0, Improvements
Flatpak 1.2 Linux App Sandboxing Framework Released with Various Improvements - Updated

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

Flatpak 1.2 Linux App Sandboxing Framework Released with Various Improvements - Updated
Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+ Launches for the Tiny Linux Computers from $25

Comes with a faster processor and twice the RAM capacity

Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+ Launches for the Tiny Linux Computers from $25
openSUSE Tumbleweed Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 4.20, Latest KDE Apps

Numerous updates landed in the main repositories in January

openSUSE Tumbleweed Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 4.20, Latest KDE Apps

Fresh Reviews

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Review (PS4)

The latest entry in the Fist of the North Star franchise will satisfy any hardcore fan of the series

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Review (PS4)
TicWatch S2 Review

This is the latest-generation sporty TicWatch

TicWatch S2 Review
TicWatch E2 Review

The latest-generation TicWatch is here with modern upgrades

TicWatch E2 Review
Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Review (PS4)

The latest entry in the Fist of the North Star franchise will satisfy any hardcore fan of the series

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Review (PS4)
TicWatch S2 Review

This is the latest-generation sporty TicWatch

TicWatch S2 Review

Latest News

Lawyer Says FaceTime Bug Was Used to Spy on Client During Sworn Testimony

Lawsuit against Apple field in state court in Houston

Lawyer Says FaceTime Bug Was Used to Spy on Client During Sworn Testimony
Apple CEO Finally Admits iPhones Are Too Expensive

Cook explains the pricing strategy for 2018 iPhones

Apple CEO Finally Admits iPhones Are Too Expensive
Office 365 Experiencing Issues for the Second Time This Week

Safe Links service goes down + other sporadic problems

Office 365 Experiencing Issues for the Second Time This Week
You Can Already Say Goodbye to Live Tiles in Windows 10

Key live tile option goes missing in Windows 10 19H1

You Can Already Say Goodbye to Live Tiles in Windows 10
Microsoft’s Buggiest Windows 10 Update Is Also the Least Successful So Far

Users not in a rush to install the October update

Microsoft’s Buggiest Windows 10 Update Is Also the Least Successful So Far
Apple Says iPhone Sales Dropped 15% from the Prior Year, Reports $84.3B Revenue

The company posted financial results for Q1 2019

Apple Says iPhone Sales Dropped 15% from the Prior Year, Reports $84.3B Revenue
Google Releases Chrome 72 for Linux, Windows, and Mac, Download Now

This release includes 58 security fixes, improvements

Google Releases Chrome 72 for Linux, Windows, and Mac, Download Now
System76 Refreshes Their "Darter Pro" Linux Laptop to Offer Better Battery Life

The laptop's battery should now last for about 7 hours

System76 Refreshes Their "Darter Pro" Linux Laptop to Offer Better Battery Life
Google Chrome 72 for Android Improves Privacy with Updated Incognito Mode

Makes the media controls and notifications incognito

Google Chrome 72 for Android Improves Privacy with Updated Incognito Mode