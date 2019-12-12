> >
Softpedia Homepage   

Nvidia Linux/BSD Graphics Driver Adds Support for Quadro T2000 with Max-Q Design

Nvidia 440.44 graphics driver is now available to download

Dec 12, 2019 16:03 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Nvidia 440.44 driver released
   Nvidia 440.44 driver released

Nvidia released a new version of its long-lived proprietary graphics drivers for Linux, BSD, and Solaris-based operating systems that fixes various bugs from previous releases and adds support for a new GPU.

Coming just three weeks after the Nvidia 440.36 driver, which introduced support for the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER graphics card, the Nvidia 440.44 graphics driver is here to add support for the Nvidia Quadro T2000 with Max-Q Design graphics card on Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems, as well as support for the __GL_SYNC_DISPLAY_DEVICE environment variable for Vulkan apps on GNU/Linux systems.

The Nvidia 440.44 proprietary graphics driver also improves installation support on Oracle Linux 7.7 systems where the Nvidia kernel module could fail to build with the "unknown type name 'vm_fault_t'" error, and addresses a bug discovered in an error handling path, which could cause a Linux kernel crash while loading the nvidia.ko module.

Improved support for apps running directly on a display

On all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, BSD, and Solaris, Nvidia 440.44 proprietary graphics driver improves support for applications running directly on a display, such as VR HMDs, which might cause them to tear when a G-SYNC or G-SYNC Compatible monitor is plugged in the system.

We recommend all users to update their systems from Nvidia 440.36 to the Nvidia 440.44 graphics driver as soon as possible since this is a long-lived branch, which means it is stable and reliable. You can download Nvidia 440.44 for 64-bit GNU/Linux, BSD, and Solaris operating systems right now through our free software portal.

To install the Nvidia 440.44 graphics driver, you must run the "sh ./NVIDIA-Linux-x86_64-440.44.run" command as root in a virtual console and follow the on-screen instructions. After installation, you will have to update the X configuration file or run the nvidia-xconfig utility and make the required changes for your hardware.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

KDE Applications 19.12 Open-Source Software Suite Released, Here's What's New

Coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

KDE Applications 19.12 Open-Source Software Suite Released, Here's What's New
HP Linux Imaging & Printing Drivers Are Now Supported on Debian GNU/Linux 10.2

HPLIP 3.19.12 is now available for download

HP Linux Imaging & Printing Drivers Are Now Supported on Debian GNU/Linux 10.2
VirtualBox 6.1 Officially Released with Linux Kernel 5.4 Support, Improvements

Introduces several new features and improvements

VirtualBox 6.1 Officially Released with Linux Kernel 5.4 Support, Improvements
Microsoft Teams for Linux Officially Released, Available to Download Now

Debian- and Red Hat-based 64-bit packages are available

Microsoft Teams for Linux Officially Released, Available to Download Now
Meet Sparky Bonsai, SparkyLinux Portable Edition Featuring Joe's Window Manager

A portable distro that lives in a USB flash drive

Meet Sparky Bonsai, SparkyLinux Portable Edition Featuring Joe's Window Manager

Fresh Reviews

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Latest News

Zorin OS 15.1 Released with Better Microsoft Office Compatibility, GameMode

The perfect OS for those moving away from Windows 7

Zorin OS 15.1 Released with Better Microsoft Office Compatibility, GameMode
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Nvidia Linux/BSD Graphics Driver Adds Support for Quadro T2000 with Max-Q Design

Nvidia 440.44 graphics driver is now available to download

Nvidia Linux/BSD Graphics Driver Adds Support for Quadro T2000 with Max-Q Design
KDE Applications 19.12 Open-Source Software Suite Released, Here's What's New

Coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

KDE Applications 19.12 Open-Source Software Suite Released, Here's What's New
HP Linux Imaging & Printing Drivers Are Now Supported on Debian GNU/Linux 10.2

HPLIP 3.19.12 is now available for download

HP Linux Imaging & Printing Drivers Are Now Supported on Debian GNU/Linux 10.2
New Security Features in Google Chrome 79

Major update that significantly enhances user security

New Security Features in Google Chrome 79
What You Need to Know About the Windows 7 Upgrade Notifications

Full screen warnings to be displayed on Windows 7

What You Need to Know About the Windows 7 Upgrade Notifications
Windows 10 Now Supports Phone Calls Via Android

Your Phone app updated with support for phone calls

Windows 10 Now Supports Phone Calls Via Android