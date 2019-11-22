> >
Nvidia Outs New Linux/BSD Graphics Driver with GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER Support

Nvidia 440.36 driver is now available for download

Nov 22, 2019 19:02 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Nvidia 440.36 released
Nvidia has released today a new set of long-lived proprietary graphics drivers for GNU/Linux, BSD, and Solaris 64-bit operating systems that adds support for a new GPU and various bug fixes.

For Linux- and BSD-based platforms, the Nvidia 440.36 proprietary graphics driver is here to add support for the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER graphics card, which Nvidia claims it's up to 50 percent faster than the original GTX 1650 and up to 2X faster than the previous-generation GTX 1050.

Now BSD and Linux gamers who bought an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER GPU can use it to play games at full performance if they install the Nvidia 440.36 proprietary graphics driver, which is available to download only for 64-bit operating systems from Nvidia.com or via our free software portal here and here.

Bug fixes and improvements

The Nvidia 440.36 proprietary graphics driver also fixes a graphical corruption that occured when using glslang SPIR-V Generator Version <= 2, and updates the nvidia-settings graphical UI for all supported platforms to allow continued interaction with other pages, as well as help content when editing application profiles.

Unfortunately, support for the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER graphics card is not available for Solaris systems. All users are recommended to upgrade from the Nvidia 440.31 graphics driver to Nvidia 440.36 as soon as possible as this is a long-lived branched that's stable and more reliable.

To install the Nvidia 440.36 graphics driver, you will need to run the "sh ./NVIDIA-Linux-x86_64-440.36.run" command as root and follow the on-screen instructions. After installation, you will need to update the X configuration file or run nvidia-xconfig to make the necessary changes for your hardware.

