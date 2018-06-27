Mozilla Firefox 62 Web Browser Enters Development with New Privacy Features

Now that Firefox 61 is out, Mozilla kicked off development on the next release of its popular open-source and free web browser, Firefox 62, which is now available for public beta testing.

Firefox 62 promises to enhance the overall privacy of users by implementing a few new options starting with a “Clear Site Data and Cookie” button in the identity pop-up found next to the address bar. Mozilla says that this would make it easier for users to delete local browsing data for visited sites, including history, cookies, etc.

Another feature coming to Firefox 62 this fall is the ability to wipe all of your personal and browsing data from a device that’s disconnected from Firefox Sync. The data that’s being wiped includes web history, saved passwords, cookies, bookmarks, and any other site related data that you might not want to remain on a device you’re selling for example.

Firefox 62 makes it easier for enable and disable Tracking Protection

Another privacy change coming to Firefox 62 is the ability to enable or disable the Tracking Protection feature that prevents websites from tracking you all over the Web with a new button added to the hamburger menu. Of course, this could be very well considered an accessibility feature than a privacy one.

Other noteworthy features coming to Firefox 62 include the ability to display preview images and fav icons in the New Bookmark dialog, the ability to adjust various New Tab page sections like Highlights, Top Sites, and Pocket to include up to four rows in the Preferences dialog, and Canadian English locale.

For web developers, Firefox 62 promises to separate the rules of the three-pane Inspector in the Developer Tools into its own panel. The upcoming Firefox release will also remove the description field for bookmarks, forcing users who manually changed the respective field to export the old descriptions to either JSON or HTML files.

Mozilla will release the final Firefox 62 web browser this fall on September 5, 2018, but you can get an early taste of the new features and changes right now by downloading and installing the latest beta release. As usual, you can download Firefox for GNU/Linux, Windows, and macOS from our web portal.