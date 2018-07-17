> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Lubuntu 18.10 May Support 32-Bit PCs If There's Demand, Here's How You Can Help

Depends entirely on the community if there's 32-bit support

Jul 17, 2018 11:01 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

It was brought to our attention that the upcoming Lubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) operating system series may continue to support 32-bit installations if there's demand from users.

After it was decided earlier this year when the development of the next Lubuntu release, 18.10, kicked off that 32-bit installations will be dropped, Lubuntu developer Simon Quigley informs us that the team behind the lightweight GNU/Linux distribution wants to give 32-bit support one more chance if there's still demand from the community.

Starting with the upcoming Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) release, which is currently scheduled for an October 18, 2018, release, the official flavors won't be shipping with 32-bit installation images, except Lubuntu if users are interested in helping testing and 32-bit (i386) ISOs. Otherwise, Lubuntu 18.10 will not ship with 32-bit installation images.

"We understand that there is still interest for keeping the i386 images for Lubuntu, and thus, have not dropped it like the majority of other Ubuntu flavors have," said Simon Quigley in his latest weekly newsletter. "So, if you have i386 machines that you are still using Lubuntu on, please help us test, or the images will no longer be released."

Here's how you can help

If you still have an i386 machine and you want to help the Lubuntu team continue maintaining and release 32-bit (i386) installation images for the next Lubuntu release, you must download the 32-bit installation images from the official ISO QA tracker for i386 architectures, install them on your PC and test them thoroughly. As usual, bugs and other issues can be reported via Launchpad.

However, if there's not enough testing for the community for the Lubuntu 18.10 32-bit installation images and if several i386-specific bugs remain unfixed, the Lubuntu team will not release 32-bit ISO images for Lubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish), which will ship with the latest LXQt 0.13.0 desktop environment by default instead of the LXDE desktop that was used until now.

Lubuntu 18.10
Lubuntu 18.10

Photo Gallery (2 Images)

Lubuntu 18.10Lubuntu 18.10
  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Nvidia 390.77 Linux Graphics Driver Improves Compatibility with Latest Kernels

Now available for FreeBSD and Solaris systems too

Nvidia 390.77 Linux Graphics Driver Improves Compatibility with Latest Kernels
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS Amazon Linux AMIs Now Support Amazon's SSM Agent

AWS Systems Manager Agent comes pre-installed in latest AMIs

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS Amazon Linux AMIs Now Support Amazon's SSM Agent
Your Help Is Needed to Test VeraCrypt Support in the Tails Anonymous OS, GNOME

For unlocking encrypted volumes and offering better security

Your Help Is Needed to Test VeraCrypt Support in the Tails Anonymous OS, GNOME
While Waiting for OpenMandriva Lx 4, OpenMandriva Lx 3 Users Get Lots of Updates

Including KDE Plasma 5.12.6, Firefox 61.0.1, and Mesa 18.1.3

While Waiting for OpenMandriva Lx 4, OpenMandriva Lx 3 Users Get Lots of Updates

Fresh Reviews

Lenovo Legion Y25f Review - Glorious Gaming at a Normal Price

Great features and a really, really small bezel

Lenovo Legion Y25f Review - Glorious Gaming at a Normal Price
Motorola Moto Z2 Force Review - Gone in a Heartbeat

We’re testing Motorola’s new unbreakable phone

Motorola Moto Z2 Force Review - Gone in a Heartbeat
Solstice Chronicles: MIA Review - Not Bad, Not Good, Just There

It's fun sometimes, but don't get excited

Solstice Chronicles: MIA Review - Not Bad, Not Good, Just There
Dark Souls Remastered Review (Playstation 4)

The day has come: Dark Souls is born anew

Dark Souls Remastered Review (Playstation 4)

Latest News

Samsung Begins Ditching Fingerprint Sensors Just Like We Know Who

Firm increasing focus on iris scanners and face recognition

Samsung Begins Ditching Fingerprint Sensors Just Like We Know Who
Amazon Could Overtake Apple to Become First $1 Trillion Company

Amazon stock market value surpasses $900 billion

Amazon Could Overtake Apple to Become First $1 Trillion Company
KDE Applications 18.08 Software Suite Enters Beta, Adds Apple Wallet Pass Reader

Introduces the KPkPass and KItinerary libraries

KDE Applications 18.08 Software Suite Enters Beta, Adds Apple Wallet Pass Reader
NetBSD 8.0 Released with Spectre V2/V4, Meltdown, and Lazy FPU Mitigations

Also includes numerous bug fixes and stability improvements

NetBSD 8.0 Released with Spectre V2/V4, Meltdown, and Lazy FPU Mitigations
Chromebook Users Will Soon Be Able to Install Debian Packages via the Files App

Chrome OS will also receive a new shelf layout soon

Chromebook Users Will Soon Be Able to Install Debian Packages via the Files App
GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment to Enter Beta on August 1, GNOME 3.29.4 Is Out

GNOME 3.29.4 now available as the last development snapshot

GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment to Enter Beta on August 1, GNOME 3.29.4 Is Out
Cinnamon 4.0 Desktop Environment Promises to Be Fast and Have No Screen Tearing

It will probably ship with the next major Linux Mint release

Cinnamon 4.0 Desktop Environment Promises to Be Fast and Have No Screen Tearing
Microsoft's PowerShell Available on Ubuntu as a Snap, Here's How to Install It

A powerful tool for system administrators and power-users

Microsoft's PowerShell Available on Ubuntu as a Snap, Here's How to Install It
Do We Still Need a Third-Party Antivirus on Windows 10?

Or is Windows Defender secure enough to block malware?

Do We Still Need a Third-Party Antivirus on Windows 10?
Microsoft Said to Be Looking Into New Ways to Tackle Andromeda’s Lack of Apps

Andromeda delayed due to software struggles

Microsoft Said to Be Looking Into New Ways to Tackle Andromeda’s Lack of Apps