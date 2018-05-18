> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Hands-On with First Lubuntu 18.10 Build Featuring the LXQt Desktop by Default

Lubuntu has finally switched from LXDE to LXQt

May 18, 2018 20:22 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

The Lubuntu development team promised to finally switch from LXDE (Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment) to the more modern and actively maintained LXQt (Lightweight Qt Desktop Environment), and the switch is now official.

Lubuntu developer Simon Quigley approached us earlier today to inform that the latest Lubuntu 18.10 daily build is quite usable as he and his team did a lot of work in the past week to accommodate the LXQt desktop environment by default instead of the LXDE desktop environment.

The main difference between LXDE and LXQt is that the former is written with the GTK+ 2 technologies, which will eventually be phased out in favor of the more advanced GTK+ 3, and the latter is built using the Qt framework. However, it doesn't look like there are any plans for LXDE to move to GTK+ 3.

That's why LXQt was created in the first place, as a fork of LXDE that offers computer users a classic desktop environment with a modern look and feel, and supported for a long time thanks to the Qt technologies, on which the popular KDE Plasma desktop environment is built.

A first look at Lubuntu 18.10 with LXQt by default

Long story short, the first Lubuntu release with the LXQt desktop environment by default will be Lubuntu 18.10, due for release on October 18, 2018, as part of the Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) series. And the first daily build is now available for testing on both 64-bit and 32-bit architectures.

That's right, we're not talking about Lubuntu Next, which was used by the Lubuntu development team as a testbed to thoroughly test the LXQt desktop environment on Lubuntu before they made the migration from LXDE. Lubuntu Next is no more, and the Lubuntu 18.10 development starts now with LXQt by default.

We took the first Lubuntu 18.10 daily build with LXQt for a test drive, and we have to say that we're impressed. It's so good that it could be released to the masses tomorrow. Of course, this is because of Lubuntu Next and the rigorous testing the Lubuntu team did over the past several years.

The layout is very simple, yet stylish with a sleek dark theme by default and a single panel at the bottom of the screen from where you can access everything you need.  Also, it's packed with all the tools and apps you can imagine, including LibreOffice, Mozilla Thunderbird, Qtransmission, SMPlayer, MPV, Calibre, and Audacious.

It even features some cool KDE apps like the awesome K3b CD/DVD/BR burning program, KDE Partition Manager, Muon and Plasma Discover graphical package managers, KCalc calculator, Ark archive manager, and Quassel IRC client. Default file manager is PCManFM, and the default web browser is Falkon (formerly QupZilla).

We don't know if all these apps will remain in the final Lubuntu 18.10 release later this year, but we give it a five-star rating. Even though it's an early development build, you can try it out on your PC right now by downloading the latest Lubuntu 18.10 daily ISO image from here, and check out the screenshot tour below to see it in action.

Lubuntu 18.10
Lubuntu 18.10
Lubuntu 18.10
Lubuntu 18.10
Lubuntu 18.10
Lubuntu 18.10

Lubuntu 18.10 (14 Images)

Lubuntu 18.10Lubuntu 18.10Lubuntu 18.10
+11more

Related Stories

Kubuntu Devs to Focus More on Supporting ARM Laptops & Raspberry Pi Than 32-Bit

The officially announce the dismissal of 32-bit support

Kubuntu Devs to Focus More on Supporting ARM Laptops & Raspberry Pi Than 32-Bit
Ubuntu 18.10 Features: New Theme, Android Integration, Better Power Consumption

Also has media sharing, fingerprint unlocking, new installer

Ubuntu 18.10 Features: New Theme, Android Integration, Better Power Consumption
KDE Plasma 5.13 Enters Beta with New Lock & Login Screens, Browser Integration

The System Settings app has been redesigned

KDE Plasma 5.13 Enters Beta with New Lock & Login Screens, Browser Integration
Purism Partners with Nitrokey to Reinforce the Security of Their Linux Laptops

They created a OpenPGP-based security token called Purekey

Purism Partners with Nitrokey to Reinforce the Security of Their Linux Laptops

Fresh Reviews

Fitbit Versa Review - Beauty and Performance All-in-One SmartWatch

It's not a perfect watch, but it's damn close

Fitbit Versa Review - Beauty and Performance All-in-One SmartWatch
Destiny 2: Warmind Review - Out with the Old, In with the Old Again?

This is the not content that you're looking for

Destiny 2: Warmind Review - Out with the Old, In with the Old Again?
Hearthstone – The Witchwood Review

Incredibly fun to play, but lacks enough powerful cards

Hearthstone – The Witchwood Review
Galactic Civilizations III: Intrigue Review (PC)

Rule, expand and dominate in a variety of ways

Galactic Civilizations III: Intrigue Review (PC)

Latest News

Hands-On with First Lubuntu 18.10 Build Featuring the LXQt Desktop by Default

Lubuntu has finally switched from LXDE to LXQt

Hands-On with First Lubuntu 18.10 Build Featuring the LXQt Desktop by Default
Kubuntu Devs to Focus More on Supporting ARM Laptops & Raspberry Pi Than 32-Bit

The officially announce the dismissal of 32-bit support

Kubuntu Devs to Focus More on Supporting ARM Laptops & Raspberry Pi Than 32-Bit
As Weird As It May Sound, Windows 10 April 2018 Update Is Just Flawless on My PC

No bug experienced until now on my daily laptop

As Weird As It May Sound, Windows 10 April 2018 Update Is Just Flawless on My PC
Ubuntu 18.10 Features: New Theme, Android Integration, Better Power Consumption

Also has media sharing, fingerprint unlocking, new installer

Ubuntu 18.10 Features: New Theme, Android Integration, Better Power Consumption
KDE Plasma 5.13 Enters Beta with New Lock & Login Screens, Browser Integration

The System Settings app has been redesigned

KDE Plasma 5.13 Enters Beta with New Lock & Login Screens, Browser Integration
Fitbit Versa Review - Beauty and Performance All-in-One SmartWatch

It's not a perfect watch, but it's damn close

Fitbit Versa Review - Beauty and Performance All-in-One SmartWatch
Microsoft Releases Surface Laptop Firmware Update

New improvements now available for download

Microsoft Releases Surface Laptop Firmware Update
Like Microsoft, Samsung Also Said to Be Working on Cheaper iPad Rival

Device could be launched as Galaxy Tab Advanced2

Like Microsoft, Samsung Also Said to Be Working on Cheaper iPad Rival
Coin Mining Malware Bypasses Antivirus, Crashes Windows When Force-Closed

WinstarNssmMiner uses all PC resources to mine for Monero

Coin Mining Malware Bypasses Antivirus, Crashes Windows When Force-Closed
2018 iPhones to Spearhead Apple’s AR Push, Apple Glasses Due in 2021

Analyst says Apple will invest aggressively in AR

2018 iPhones to Spearhead Apple’s AR Push, Apple Glasses Due in 2021