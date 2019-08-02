> > >
Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" Officially Released, Here's What's New

Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce editions are available now

Aug 2, 2019 
Linux Mint 19.2 Cinnamon
The Linux Mint project released today the Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" operating system, which is now available for download as Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce editions.

Coming seven months after the Linux Mint 19.1 "Tessa" release, Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" is the second major release in the Linux Mint 19 operating system series, based on Canonical's long-term supported Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series, which will be supported for five years until 2023.

"Linux Mint 19.2 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2023. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop experience more comfortable," said Clement Lefebvre, Linux Mint project leader and lead developer.

What's new in Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina"

Highlights of the Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" release includes the latest Cinnamon 4.2, MATE 1.22, and Xfce 4.12 desktop environments for each of the supported flavors, Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce. It's powered by the Linux 4.15 kernel and uses the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS package base.

It also includes linux-firmware 1.173.8 for better hardware support, introduces better Linux kernel support in Update Manager, brings a new look and feel to System Reports, and adds various enhancements to the Software Manager and Software Sources in-house built utilities.

Linux Mint 19.2 also adds the Ubuntu fonts by default, a new login screen option to let users specify a delay for automatic login, Flatpak support for the Mint-Y, Mint-Y-Dark and Mint-Y-Darker themes, the Boot-Repair utility in the ISO images, as well as various minor improvements to the Xreader, Xed, and Pix apps.

You can download the Linux Mint 19.2 Cinnamon, Linux Mint 19.2 MATE, and Linux Mint 19.2 Xfce releases right now from our free Linux software portal if you want to install any of the flavors on your personal computers. Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" is supported on both 64-bit (amd64) and 32-bit (i386) architectures.

