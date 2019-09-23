Linux Kernel 5.3 Gets First Point Release, It's Now Ready for Mass Deployments

Renowned Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman announced over the weekend that the latest Linux 5.3 kernel series is now marked as stable and ready for mass deployments.

Released by Linus Torvalds on September 15th, Linux kernel 5.3 is the latest and most advanced kernel series for Linux-based operating systems and introduces support for the Intel Speed Select feature to make power tuning much easier on some Xeon servers, as well as support for AMD Radeon Navi GPUs in the AMDGPU driver.

It also adds support for Zhaoxin x86 CPUs, support for utilizing the clamping mechanism in power-asymmetric processors, support for the umwait x86 instructions for more power efficient userspace, support for 16 millions new IPv4 addresses in the 0.0.0.0/8 range, and support for the lightweight and flexible ACRN embedded hypervisor.

Linux kernel 5.3 is now ready for mass adoption

Greg Kroah-Hartman released the first point release of the Linux 5.3 kernel series, Linux 5.3.1, which marks the Linux 5.3 kernel as stable on the kernel.org website, meaning that it is now ready for mass adoption and deployments across all Linux-based operating systems.

"I'm announcing the release of the 5.3.1 kernel. All users of the 5.3 kernel series must upgrade," said Greg Kroah-Hartman in a mailing list announcement. "The updated 5.3.y git tree can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git;a=summary."

We recommend all users to update to Linux kernel 5.3.1, which you can download right now from kernel.org, as soon as it arrives in the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distribution. OS vendors are also encouraged to upgrade to the Linux 5.3 kernel series as soon as possible.