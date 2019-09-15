> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Linux Kernel 5.3 Officially Released, Here's What's New

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

Sep 15, 2019 23:07 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Linux kernel 5.3 released
   Linux kernel 5.3 released

Linus Torvalds announced today the release of the Linux 5.3 kernel series, a major that brings several new features, dozens of improvements, and updated drivers.

Two months in the works and eight RC (Release Candidate) builds later, the final Linux 5.3 kernel is now available, bringing quite some interesting additions to improve hardware support, but also the overall performance. Linux kernel 5.3 had an extra Release Candidate because of Linus Torvalds' travel schedule, but it also brought in a few needed fixes.

"Even if the reason for that extra week was my travel schedule rather than any pending issues, we ended up having a few good fixes come in, including some for some bad Btrfs behavior. Yeah, there's some unnecessary noise in there too (like the speling fixes), but we also had several last-minute reverts for things that caused issues," said Linus Torvalds.

Here's what's new in Linux kernel 5.3

Highlights of the Linux 5.3 kernel series include support for Intel Speed Select to make power tuning much easier on certain Xeon servers, support for AMD Radeon Navi graphics cards, such as the AMD Radeon RX5700, in the AMDGPU driver, support for Zhaoxin x86 processors, as well as support for the utilization clamping mechanism in power-asymmetric CPUs.

Linux kernel 5.3 also introduces a new pidfd_open(2) system call that promises to help service managers to handle with PID reuse issues, support for the umwait x86 instructions for more power efficient userspace, support for the lightweight and flexible ACRN embedded hypervisor, and support for 16 millions new IPv4 addresses in the 0.0.0.0/8 range.

Of course, there are also numerous new and updated drivers included in the Linux 5.3 kernel series, which you can download right now from here. However, please note that this is currently a "mainline" kernel, which shouldn't yet be used in production environments. Linux kernel 5.3 will be declared stable when the first point release hits the streets.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

GNOME 3.34 Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here's What's New

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

GNOME 3.34 Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here's What's New
KDE Plasma 5.18 Desktop Environment Will Be Next LTS Series, Lands February 2020

It will depend on Qt 5.12 and KDE Frameworks 5.66

KDE Plasma 5.18 Desktop Environment Will Be Next LTS Series, Lands February 2020
KaOS 2019.09 Linux Distro Released with KDE Plasma 5.16.5 and Linux Kernel 5.2

KDE Applications 19.08.1 & KDE Frameworks 5.61 also included

KaOS 2019.09 Linux Distro Released with KDE Plasma 5.16.5 and Linux Kernel 5.2
KDE Plasma 5.12.9 LTS Desktop Environment Released with More Than 20 Bug Fixes

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

KDE Plasma 5.12.9 LTS Desktop Environment Released with More Than 20 Bug Fixes
Canonical Fixes Linux 4.15 Kernel Regression in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS

Users are urged to update their installations immediately

Canonical Fixes Linux 4.15 Kernel Regression in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS

Fresh Reviews

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)

The most complete and balanced episode in the series

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Review (PS4)
Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)

Better find another alley, this one is completely ruined

Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition Review (PS4)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

Latest News

iPhone X Close to Critical Battery Degradation Limit for More Users

Battery health down to about 80% level on the iPhone X

iPhone X Close to Critical Battery Degradation Limit for More Users
Windows XP Bug Still There in Windows 10 November 2019 Update

The issue was also reported in other Windows 10 versions

Windows XP Bug Still There in Windows 10 November 2019 Update
Avast Extensions for Chrome and Firefox Republished with “Limited Use of Data”

Extensions now available in Chrome and Firefox stores

Avast Extensions for Chrome and Firefox Republished with “Limited Use of Data”
Sony PlayStation 4 Firmware 7.02 Is Up for Grabs - Download Now

The release improves the overall system performance

Sony PlayStation 4 Firmware 7.02 Is Up for Grabs - Download Now
Get AMD’s New 19.12.3 Radeon Adrenalin 2020 Edition Graphics Driver

The new update fixes issues with MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Get AMD’s New 19.12.3 Radeon Adrenalin 2020 Edition Graphics Driver
Why Some Apps Eat Too Much Storage on an iPhone and How to Fix This

Gigabytes of storage sometimes required by just one app

Why Some Apps Eat Too Much Storage on an iPhone and How to Fix This
How to Run the Old and New Edge Browser Side by Side on Windows 10

Easy steps to keep the legacy version of Edge around

How to Run the Old and New Edge Browser Side by Side on Windows 10
Biggest 3D Printed Building in the World Has 2 Stories, Ready in 2 Weeks

This is the world’s largest-ever 3D printed building

Biggest 3D Printed Building in the World Has 2 Stories, Ready in 2 Weeks
Intel HD Graphics 26.20.100.7584 DCH Is Available - Download Now

The new update includes support for Dragon Quest Builders 2 and Hades Steam Early Access on Intel UHD Graphics

Intel HD Graphics 26.20.100.7584 DCH Is Available - Download Now