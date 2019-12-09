> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Linus Torvalds Kicks Off Development of Linux Kernel 5.5, First RC Is Out Now

Linux 5.5-rc1 is now available for public testing

Dec 9, 2019 01:34 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Linux 5.5-rc1 released
   Linux 5.5-rc1 released

The two week-long merge window that opened with the release of the Linux 5.4 kernel series last month ended today with the launch of the first release candidate of Linux kernel 5.5, which was announced by Linus Torvalds himself.

That's right, Linus Torvalds has officially kicked off the development cycle of the next major Linux kernel series, Linux 5.5, which is now available for public testing from the kernel.org website. Linux kernel 5.5-rc1 is the first milestone in many to come and gives the community a first look at the new features and changes.

"We've had a normal merge window, and it's now early Sunday afternoon, and it's getting closed as has been the standard rule for a long while now," said Linus Torvalds. "Everything looks fairly regular - it's a tiny bit larger (in commit counts) than the few last merge windows have been, but not bigger enough to really raise any eyebrows. And there's nothing particularly odd in there either that I can think of: just a bit over half of the patch is drivers, with the next big area being Arch updates."

Linux kernel 5.5 to launch at the end of January 2020

We expect the Linux 5.5 kernel series to be officially released to the general public at the end of January or in early February 2020, which usually depends on how many Release Candidate (RC) milestones will be released. Linux kernel 5.5 will also be the first kernel series to be launch in 2020.

Until then, you can download Linux kernel 5.5-rc1 right now from kernel.org or via our free Linux software portal if you want to take it for a test drive and report bugs. However, please try to keep in mind that this is a pre-release version, so don't replace your stable kernel with it, nor use it in any production environment.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Ubuntu Cinnamon Unofficial Flavor Gets Its First Ever Release, Download Now

It's based on Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine)

Ubuntu Cinnamon Unofficial Flavor Gets Its First Ever Release, Download Now
Canonical Loves Windows 10: Ubuntu Maker Wants to Lead Microsoft’s WSL

Company hiring “for the future of Ubuntu on WSL”

Canonical Loves Windows 10: Ubuntu Maker Wants to Lead Microsoft’s WSL
Canonical Announces Ubuntu AWS Rolling Linux Kernel for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS AMIs

Ubuntu AWS is moving to a rolling kernel model

Canonical Announces Ubuntu AWS Rolling Linux Kernel for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS AMIs
Purism Announces "Made in USA" Librem 5 Linux Phone, Now Available for Pre-Order

Shipping starts in Q3 2020 and the phone costs $1.999 USD

Purism Announces "Made in USA" Librem 5 Linux Phone, Now Available for Pre-Order
Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" Installer Is Now Available for Public Testing

First alpha release brings better hardware support

Debian GNU/Linux 11 "Bullseye" Installer Is Now Available for Public Testing

Fresh Reviews

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)
Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)

An action RPG that plays like a twin-stick shooter

Darksiders: Genesis Review (PC)
Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Finely crafted, but too bulky and inaccurate at times

Razer Raiju & Wolverine Tournament Edition Review

Latest News

Linus Torvalds Kicks Off Development of Linux Kernel 5.5, First RC Is Out Now

Linux 5.5-rc1 is now available for public testing

Linus Torvalds Kicks Off Development of Linux Kernel 5.5, First RC Is Out Now
Bayonetta and Vanquish Console Remasters Leaked Ahead of Early 2020 Release

The games will be available as a bundle next year

Bayonetta and Vanquish Console Remasters Leaked Ahead of Early 2020 Release
Conan Exiles Update Brings Mounts and Mounted Combat

A new follower level has also been added

Conan Exiles Update Brings Mounts and Mounted Combat
A Plague Tale 2 Reportedly in the Works, Could Be Released in 2022

The best product of French developer Asobo Studio

A Plague Tale 2 Reportedly in the Works, Could Be Released in 2022
Temtem Is Pokemon for PC, Coming to Early Access on January 21, 2020

The creature-collecting MMO is inspired by Nintendo's game

Temtem Is Pokemon for PC, Coming to Early Access on January 21, 2020
Darksiders Genesis Goes on Pre-order on Consoles Ahead of February 14 Launch

It comes with special discounts, exclusive in-game content

Darksiders Genesis Goes on Pre-order on Consoles Ahead of February 14 Launch
Ubuntu Cinnamon Unofficial Flavor Gets Its First Ever Release, Download Now

It's based on Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine)

Ubuntu Cinnamon Unofficial Flavor Gets Its First Ever Release, Download Now
Canonical Loves Windows 10: Ubuntu Maker Wants to Lead Microsoft’s WSL

Company hiring “for the future of Ubuntu on WSL”

Canonical Loves Windows 10: Ubuntu Maker Wants to Lead Microsoft’s WSL
Apple’s Most Surprising 2020 iPhone Could Be “iPhone 9”

Second-generation iPhone SE may be called iPhone 9

Apple’s Most Surprising 2020 iPhone Could Be “iPhone 9”