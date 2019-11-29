Linux Kernel 5.4 Gets First Point Release, It's Now Ready for Mass Deployments

Renowned Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman released today the first point release to the latest Linux 5.4 kernel series, which is now stable and ready for mass deployments.

Announced by Linus Torvalds on November 24th, the Linux 5.4 kernel series is the latest and most advanced kernel branch that GNU/Linux users can install on their favorite distributions. It ships with the long-anticipated support for Microsoft's exFAT file system, a new highly-anticipated "lockdown" security feature, and many hardware improvements.

Additionally, Linux kernel 5.4 brings improved app memory management on Android, a new high-performance virtio driver called virtio-fs, which can be used for sharing files between hosts and guests, dm-clone for live cloning of block devices, a new security feature called fs-verity for detecting file tampering, as well as many improvements for AMD GPUs and APUs.

Linux kernel 5.4 is now ready for mass adoption

As of today, the Linux 5.4 kernel series is now ready for mass adoption as it has been marked as "stable" on the kernel.org website with the release of its first point release, Linux kernel 5.4.1. This means that GNU/Linux OS vendors can start packaging the Linux 5.4 kernel for their stable releases and push it through the repositories for users to install it.

Linux kernel 5.4.1 is a maintenance update that changes a total of 69 files, with 1090 insertions and 472 deletions. Therefore, it is highly recommended to update your systems to this latest stable release as soon as possible. Experienced Linux users can download Linux kernel 5.4.1 right now from kernel.org and compile it on their favorite GNU/Linux distribution. You can also browse the code at https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux.git/tree/?h=v5.4.1.