> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Linux Kernel 5.4 Gets First Point Release, It's Now Ready for Mass Deployments

Linux kernel 5.4.1 is now available to download

Nov 29, 2019 18:47 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Linux kernel 5.4.1 released
   Linux kernel 5.4.1 released

Renowned Linux kernel developer Greg Kroah-Hartman released today the first point release to the latest Linux 5.4 kernel series, which is now stable and ready for mass deployments.

Announced by Linus Torvalds on November 24th, the Linux 5.4 kernel series is the latest and most advanced kernel branch that GNU/Linux users can install on their favorite distributions. It ships with the long-anticipated support for Microsoft's exFAT file system, a new highly-anticipated "lockdown" security feature, and many hardware improvements.

Additionally, Linux kernel 5.4 brings improved app memory management on Android, a new high-performance virtio driver called virtio-fs, which can be used for sharing files between hosts and guests, dm-clone for live cloning of block devices, a new security feature called fs-verity for detecting file tampering, as well as many improvements for AMD GPUs and APUs.

Linux kernel 5.4 is now ready for mass adoption

As of today, the Linux 5.4 kernel series is now ready for mass adoption as it has been marked as "stable" on the kernel.org website with the release of its first point release, Linux kernel 5.4.1. This means that GNU/Linux OS vendors can start packaging the Linux 5.4 kernel for their stable releases and push it through the repositories for users to install it.

Linux kernel 5.4.1 is a maintenance update that changes a total of 69 files, with 1090 insertions and 472 deletions. Therefore, it is highly recommended to update your systems to this latest stable release as soon as possible. Experienced Linux users can download Linux kernel 5.4.1 right now from kernel.org and compile it on their favorite GNU/Linux distribution. You can also browse the code at https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux.git/tree/?h=v5.4.1.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Exton|OS Distro Is Now Based on Ubuntu 19.10 and Ships with Linux Kernel 5.4

Also includes the latest Budgie 10.5 desktop environment

Exton|OS Distro Is Now Based on Ubuntu 19.10 and Ships with Linux Kernel 5.4
Kali Linux Ethical Hacking OS Switches to Xfce Desktop, Gets New Look and Feel

Kali Linux 2019.4 is now available to download

Kali Linux Ethical Hacking OS Switches to Xfce Desktop, Gets New Look and Feel
Bliss OS Now Lets You Run Android 10 on Your PC, Based on Android-x86 and AOSP

It's still in early development and needs more testing

Bliss OS Now Lets You Run Android 10 on Your PC, Based on Android-x86 and AOSP
You Can Now Turn a Raspberry Pi 4 SBC into an Edge Gateway with Ubuntu 19.10

Hacking edge applications has never been easier

You Can Now Turn a Raspberry Pi 4 SBC into an Edge Gateway with Ubuntu 19.10
LibreELEC 9.2 Embedded Linux OS Brings Raspberry Pi 4 Improvements, Kodi 18.5

Also implements driver support for webcams

LibreELEC 9.2 Embedded Linux OS Brings Raspberry Pi 4 Improvements, Kodi 18.5

Fresh Reviews

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)
Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)

A masterpiece marred by many technical issues

Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)
Sparklite Review (PS4)

A roguelike that tingles your nostalgia for the 16-bit era

Sparklite Review (PS4)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)
Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)

A masterpiece marred by many technical issues

Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)

Latest News

Facebook Buys Beat Saber Developer to Join Oculus Studios

The game will continue to be released across all platforms

Facebook Buys Beat Saber Developer to Join Oculus Studios
To the Moon 3 – Impostor Factory Announced for PC

The game will be released at some point at the end of 2020

To the Moon 3 – Impostor Factory Announced for PC
Man of Medan Horror Game Gets Free Friend's Pass

The free pass is available on PC and console (PS4, Xbox One)

Man of Medan Horror Game Gets Free Friend's Pass
Assassin's Creed Black Flag and Rogue Coming to Switch on December 6

Both games will be bundled in the Rebel Collection

Assassin's Creed Black Flag and Rogue Coming to Switch on December 6
Stardew Valley Major Content Update Adds New End-Game Mystery

The update introduces many quality of life features too

Stardew Valley Major Content Update Adds New End-Game Mystery
Batman: Arkham Legacy Might Be Announced in December

An open-world adventure where you play multiple characters

Batman: Arkham Legacy Might Be Announced in December
Linux Kernel 5.4 Gets First Point Release, It's Now Ready for Mass Deployments

Linux kernel 5.4.1 is now available to download

Linux Kernel 5.4 Gets First Point Release, It's Now Ready for Mass Deployments
Exton|OS Distro Is Now Based on Ubuntu 19.10 and Ships with Linux Kernel 5.4

Also includes the latest Budgie 10.5 desktop environment

Exton|OS Distro Is Now Based on Ubuntu 19.10 and Ships with Linux Kernel 5.4
Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gets Its First Raid

Project Titan is now available for free for all players

Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gets Its First Raid