> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Linus Torvalds Kicks Off Development of Linux 5.1 Kernel, First RC Is Out Now

Linux 5.1-rc1 is now available for public testing

Mar 17, 2019 20:00 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Linux kernel 5.1 RC1 released
   Linux kernel 5.1 RC1 released

Linus Torvalds kicked off today the development cycle of the forthcoming Linux 5.1 kernel series with the release of the first RC (Release Candidate) milestone for public testing.

Two weeks have passed since the release of the major Linux 5.0 kernel series, so now the merge window is closed for the next release, Linux kernel 5.1, and the new development cycle is open. Everything is in normal parameters for the Linux 5.1 kernel, which now has a first Release Candidate milestone ready for public testing.

"It's Sunday, and two weeks have passed, and everything is normal. You all know the drill by now - the merge window is closed, and things are supposed to calm down," said Linus Torvalds. "The merge window felt fairly normal to me. And looking at the stats, nothing really odd stands out either. It's a regular sized release."

The first Release Candidate of Linux kernel 5.1 is a bit larger in size than the latest Linux 5.0 kernel release, and, according to Linus Torvalds, it consists of just over 60 percent updated and new GPU, networking, block devices, and other drivers (worth mentioning is the inclusion of the Habana Labs AI accelerator chip driver), as well as core VFS and low-level file system updates.

Linux kernel 5.1 expected to arrive in May 2019

The final release of the Linux 5.1 kernel series is expected to arrive in May 2019, either on May 5th if the development cycle will have only seven RC (Release Candidate) milestones or on May 12th if Linus Torvalds decided an eighth Release Candidate is needed to provide the Linux community with a rock-solid Linux kernel 5.1 release.

Until then, early adopters and those who are interested in testing and deploying the upcoming Linux 5.1 kernel on their devices can now download the first Release Candidate right now from kernel.org or via our free software portal. Please keep in mind not to install this pre-release kernel on production machines.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Solus 4 "Fortitude" Officially Released, It's Now Available for Download

Ships as Budgie, GNOME, KDE, and MATE flavors

Solus 4 "Fortitude" Officially Released, It's Now Available for Download
Canonical Releases Minor Linux Kernel Security Update for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

HWE kernel update also available for Ubuntu 12.04 ESM users

Canonical Releases Minor Linux Kernel Security Update for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Flatpak 1.3 Arrives with Support for Linux Systems with Multiple Nvidia Devices

Also adds initial support for sandboxed dconf

Flatpak 1.3 Arrives with Support for Linux Systems with Multiple Nvidia Devices
Mesa 19.0 Graphics Stack Released for Linux Gamers with Numerous Improvements

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distro near you

Mesa 19.0 Graphics Stack Released for Linux Gamers with Numerous Improvements
GNOME 3.32 "Taipei" Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here's What's New

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

GNOME 3.32 "Taipei" Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here's What's New

Fresh Reviews

Dungeon Stars Review (Switch)

If you're a fan of RPGs, Hack'n'Slash games and endless dungeon runners, then this title will catch your attention

Dungeon Stars Review (Switch)
The Occupation Review (PS4)

An interesting concept marred by technical and design issues

The Occupation Review (PS4)
Dead or Alive 6 Review (PS4)

The fighting game franchise that didn't take itself too seriously, focusing on entertainment brings yet another title

Dead or Alive 6 Review (PS4)
Dungeon Stars Review (Switch)

If you're a fan of RPGs, Hack'n'Slash games and endless dungeon runners, then this title will catch your attention

Dungeon Stars Review (Switch)
The Occupation Review (PS4)

An interesting concept marred by technical and design issues

The Occupation Review (PS4)

Latest News

Microsoft Resolves Another Major Bug in Windows 10 Version 1809

Upgrade block also lifted, Microsoft confirms

Microsoft Resolves Another Major Bug in Windows 10 Version 1809
Linus Torvalds Kicks Off Development of Linux 5.1 Kernel, First RC Is Out Now

Linux 5.1-rc1 is now available for public testing

Linus Torvalds Kicks Off Development of Linux 5.1 Kernel, First RC Is Out Now
Make Mozilla Firefox Look Just Like Google Chrome

Customization pack brings Chrome looks to Firefox

Make Mozilla Firefox Look Just Like Google Chrome
Why the Windows 10 Upgrade Notifications on Windows 7 Are a Necessary Evil

Microsoft will begin displaying warnings on Windows 7

Why the Windows 10 Upgrade Notifications on Windows 7 Are a Necessary Evil
Solus 4 "Fortitude" Officially Released, It's Now Available for Download

Ships as Budgie, GNOME, KDE, and MATE flavors

Solus 4 "Fortitude" Officially Released, It's Now Available for Download
Microsoft Releases Windows Defender Extension for Google Chrome and Firefox

Windows Defender Application Guard comes to 3rd-party apps

Microsoft Releases Windows Defender Extension for Google Chrome and Firefox
Microsoft Releases Windows 10 19H1 Build 18358 as RTM Is Just Around the Corner

New build now available for Fast ring insiders

Microsoft Releases Windows 10 19H1 Build 18358 as RTM Is Just Around the Corner
Apple Loses Another Patent Violation Lawsuit Against Qualcomm

Company infringed on three different Qualcomm patents

Apple Loses Another Patent Violation Lawsuit Against Qualcomm
CorelDRAW for Windows 10 Now Available for Download

The app goes live in the Microsoft Store for everyone

CorelDRAW for Windows 10 Now Available for Download