Linux Kernel 5.0 Gets Its First Point Release, It's Now Ready for Mass Adoption

The Linux 5.0 kernel series received its first point release marking it as ready for mass adoption by any Linux user and GNU/Linux distribution out there.

Released on March 4th, 2019, the Linux 5.0 kernel series is a major milestone with modest features, including AMDGPU FreeSync for AMD Radeon GPUs for a stutter-free viewing experience, swap file support in the Btrfs file system, support for the Adiantum file system encryption for low power devices, and better power management for devices powered by ARM big.LITTLE CPUs.

Linux kernel 5.0 also adds support for the binderfs file system, which enables devices to run multiple instances of Android, support for the Generic Receive Offload (GRO) feature in the UDP (User Datagram Protocol) implementation, as well as support for the cpuset resource controller in cgroupv2. Now, the first point release, Linux kernel 5.0.1, is here to mark the series as stable and ready for mass adoption.

"I'm announcing the release of the 5.0.1 kernel. All users of the 5.0 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.0.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.0.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: http://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git;a=summary," said Greg Kroah-Hartman.

Linux kernel 5.0.1 is now available for download

The Linux 5.0.1 kernel is now available for download from kernel.org or via our free software portal if you want to compile it for your architecture and Linux-based operating system. It should also be available shortly from the stable software repositories of your favorite GNU/Linux distributions, which is the recommended way to upgrade to the latest Linux 5.0 kernel series.

Linux kernel 5.0.1 is a maintenance release that only changes 53 files, with 520 insertions and 234 deletions. A detailed changelog is appended to Greg Kroah-Hartman's mailing list announcement for the tech-savvy users curious to know what exactly was fixed or added in this release. With that in mind, you are now safe to upgrade your GNU/Linux distribution to the Linux 5.0 kernel series.