> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

KNOPPIX Live GNU/Linux System Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

KNOPPIX 8.6 is now available to download

Aug 19, 2019 12:47 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
KNOPPIX 8.6
   KNOPPIX 8.6

A new release of the KNOPPIX Live GNU/Linux system has been released and it's based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series and the Linux 5.2 kernel.

KNOPPIX 8.6 is now available based on the software repositories of the recently released Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series, but also packing some elements from the Debian Uunstable (Sid) repos. It's powered by the latest Linux 5.2 kernel series and X.Org Server 7.7 display server to support newer graphics cards and computer hardware.

Best of all, Knoppix 8.6 is shipping with both 32-bit and 64-bit kernels to support old and new computers. The 64-bit version of KNOPPIX 8.6 supports machines with more than 4GB of RAM (system memory), as well as chroot into 64-bit installations for system rescue tasks. Moreover, the bootloader starts the 64-bit kernel automatically whenever a 64-bit CPU is detected.

Here's what's new in KNOPPIX 8.6

Highlights of the KNOPPIX 8.6 release include the latest LXDE, GNOME 3, and KDE Plasma 5 desktop environments, Wine 4.0 for installing and running Windows apps, UEFI Secure Boot support, automatic resizing of the Overlay-Partition without reboot, as well as a remastering option when copying the system to USB flash disk using the flash-knoppix utility.

Among the pre-installed software, we can mention the Chromium 76.0.3809.87 and Mozilla Firefox 68.0.1 web browsers, LibreOffice 6.3 office suite, GIMP 2.10.8 image editor, Maxima 5.42.1 algebra software, Blender 2.79b, FreeCAD 0.18, MeshLab 1.3.2, OpenSCAD 2015.03, and Slic3r 1.3 3D apps, and Calibre 3.39.1 ebook manager.

Also included are the OwnCloud and NextCloud clients, QEMU-KVM 3.1 virtualisation solution, the Kdenlive 18.12.3, HandBrake 1.2.2, OpenShot 2.4.3, PhotoFilmStrip 3.7.1, OBS Studio 22.0.3, RipperX 2.8.0, and MediathekView 13.2.1 video editing tools, Gerbera 1.1.0 UPnP media server, Godot 3.0.6 game engine, and the privacy-enhanced TOR Browser.

Several new options have been added for those who want to experiment with running KNOPPIX virtualized or containernized, namely "Knoppix in Knoppix - KVM," "Knoppix in Chroot," and "Knoppix in Docker." You can download KNOPPIX 8.6 right now from our free Linux software portal for English or German languages. A tiny bootable ISO image is available in the "KNOPPIX" folder for booting on computers without CD/DVD ROM or USB ports.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

System76 Unveils Graphical Firmware Updater for All Debian-Based Linux Distros

Makes checking and updating your computer's firmware easier

System76 Unveils Graphical Firmware Updater for All Debian-Based Linux Distros
RaspArch Project Now Lets You Run Arch Linux on Your Raspberry Pi 4 Computer

RaspArch Build 190809 is now available to download

RaspArch Project Now Lets You Run Arch Linux on Your Raspberry Pi 4 Computer
LibreOffice 6.2 Open-Source Office Suite Is Now Ready for Enterprise Deployments

LibreOffice 6.2.6 is now available to download

LibreOffice 6.2 Open-Source Office Suite Is Now Ready for Enterprise Deployments
Xfce 4.14 Desktop Environment Arrives After More Than 4 Years, Here's What's New

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux distribution near you

Xfce 4.14 Desktop Environment Arrives After More Than 4 Years, Here's What's New
Canonical Outs Major Linux Kernel Updates for All Supported Ubuntu Releases

Numerous security vulnerabilities were patched

Canonical Outs Major Linux Kernel Updates for All Supported Ubuntu Releases

Fresh Reviews

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)
Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)

A masterpiece marred by many technical issues

Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)
Sparklite Review (PS4)

A roguelike that tingles your nostalgia for the 16-bit era

Sparklite Review (PS4)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)
Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)

A masterpiece marred by many technical issues

Red Dead Redemption 2 Review (PC)

Latest News

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)

The Star Wars game we've been waiting for

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review (PC)
Code Vein Getting Three DLCs in Early 2020, Free Update Drops in December

All three DLCs are included in the Season Pass

Code Vein Getting Three DLCs in Early 2020, Free Update Drops in December
Debian-Based DebEX GNU/Linux Distro Adds Budgie Desktop 10.5, Linux Kernel 5.4

DebEX Build 191123 is now available to download

Debian-Based DebEX GNU/Linux Distro Adds Budgie Desktop 10.5, Linux Kernel 5.4
Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition Coming to Nintendo Switch in February, 2020

It will include Vergil as playable character, survival mode

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition Coming to Nintendo Switch in February, 2020
Google Unveils Mendel Linux 4.0 for Its Coral SBC, Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10

Powered by Linux kernel 4.14 LTS and updated components

Google Unveils Mendel Linux 4.0 for Its Coral SBC, Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10
New Final Fantasy VII Remake Screenshots Reveal Combat, Chocobos, More

Take a peek at the captions and wonder in silence

New Final Fantasy VII Remake Screenshots Reveal Combat, Chocobos, More
GNOME 3.36 Desktop Environment Development Continues with the Second Snapshot

GNOME 3.35.2 is now available for public testing

GNOME 3.36 Desktop Environment Development Continues with the Second Snapshot
GNU Linux-Libre 5.4 Kernel Released for Those Seeking 100% Freedom for Their PCs

Doesn't include any proprietary drivers or code

GNU Linux-Libre 5.4 Kernel Released for Those Seeking 100% Freedom for Their PCs
Insecure Content Blocking in Chromium Microsoft Edge Browser

How to enable it and what it does in the app

Insecure Content Blocking in Chromium Microsoft Edge Browser