KNOPPIX Live GNU/Linux System Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

A new release of the KNOPPIX Live GNU/Linux system has been released and it's based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series and the Linux 5.2 kernel.

KNOPPIX 8.6 is now available based on the software repositories of the recently released Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series, but also packing some elements from the Debian Uunstable (Sid) repos. It's powered by the latest Linux 5.2 kernel series and X.Org Server 7.7 display server to support newer graphics cards and computer hardware.

Best of all, Knoppix 8.6 is shipping with both 32-bit and 64-bit kernels to support old and new computers. The 64-bit version of KNOPPIX 8.6 supports machines with more than 4GB of RAM (system memory), as well as chroot into 64-bit installations for system rescue tasks. Moreover, the bootloader starts the 64-bit kernel automatically whenever a 64-bit CPU is detected.

Here's what's new in KNOPPIX 8.6

Highlights of the KNOPPIX 8.6 release include the latest LXDE, GNOME 3, and KDE Plasma 5 desktop environments, Wine 4.0 for installing and running Windows apps, UEFI Secure Boot support, automatic resizing of the Overlay-Partition without reboot, as well as a remastering option when copying the system to USB flash disk using the flash-knoppix utility.

Among the pre-installed software, we can mention the Chromium 76.0.3809.87 and Mozilla Firefox 68.0.1 web browsers, LibreOffice 6.3 office suite, GIMP 2.10.8 image editor, Maxima 5.42.1 algebra software, Blender 2.79b, FreeCAD 0.18, MeshLab 1.3.2, OpenSCAD 2015.03, and Slic3r 1.3 3D apps, and Calibre 3.39.1 ebook manager.

Also included are the OwnCloud and NextCloud clients, QEMU-KVM 3.1 virtualisation solution, the Kdenlive 18.12.3, HandBrake 1.2.2, OpenShot 2.4.3, PhotoFilmStrip 3.7.1, OBS Studio 22.0.3, RipperX 2.8.0, and MediathekView 13.2.1 video editing tools, Gerbera 1.1.0 UPnP media server, Godot 3.0.6 game engine, and the privacy-enhanced TOR Browser.

Several new options have been added for those who want to experiment with running KNOPPIX virtualized or containernized, namely "Knoppix in Knoppix - KVM," "Knoppix in Chroot," and "Knoppix in Docker." You can download KNOPPIX 8.6 right now from our free Linux software portal for English or German languages. A tiny bootable ISO image is available in the "KNOPPIX" folder for booting on computers without CD/DVD ROM or USB ports.