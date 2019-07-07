Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" Operating System Officially Released, Download Now

The Debian Project has officially announce today the release and general availability of the Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series as the new stable version of Debian.

More than two years in development, Debian Buster or Debian 10 has now been declared stable, available for download for all supported architectures, and ready for deployment in production environments. It's a major release that brings numerous updated components and lots of new features and improvements.

"After 25 months of development the Debian project is proud to present its new stable version 10 (code name buster), which will be supported for the next 5 years thanks to the combined work of the Debian Security team and of the Debian Long Term Support team," reads the release announcement.

Here's what's new in Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

Major new features of the Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" release include Wayland as display server for the GNOME desktop environment instead of X.Org Server, bit-for-bit identical binary packages to protect users against malicious attacks that would tamper with the build networks and compilers.

The AppArmor open-source access control framework is now installed and enabled by default in Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" to add a new layer of security to the operating system. Also, the seccomp-BPF sandboxing method is now being used by APT for better security, along with UEFI Secure Boot support.

Major updated components in Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" include Linux 4.19 LTS kernel, systemd 241, GCC 8.3 and 7.4, GnuPG 2.2, OpenJDK 11, Samba 4.9, BIND DNS Server 9.11, Golang 1.11, Vim 8.1, KDE Plasma 5.14, GNOME 3.30, Xfce 4.12, LXQt 0.14, LXDE 0.99.2, Cinnamon 3.8, MATE 1.20, and LibreOffice 6.1.

Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" is officially supported on ten architecture, including 32-bit (i386), 64-bit (amd64), AArch64 (arm64), ARM EABI (armel), ARMv7 (EABI hard-float ABI, armhf), MIPS (mips (big-endian), mipsel (little-endian), and 64-bit little-endian (mips64el)), 64-bit little-endian PowerPC (ppc64el), and IBM System z (s390x).

You can download the Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" installation images, as well as the official live images with the KDE, GNOME, Xfce, LXDE, LXQt, Cinnamon, and MATE desktop environments right now from our free software portal or the official mirrors. Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" will be supported until year 2024.