> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" Operating System Officially Released, Download Now

Installable and live ISOs are available for all platforms

Jul 7, 2019 01:17 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             
Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" released
   Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" released

The Debian Project has officially announce today the release and general availability of the Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series as the new stable version of Debian.

More than two years in development, Debian Buster or Debian 10 has now been declared stable, available for download for all supported architectures, and ready for deployment in production environments. It's a major release that brings numerous updated components and lots of new features and improvements.

"After 25 months of development the Debian project is proud to present its new stable version 10 (code name buster), which will be supported for the next 5 years thanks to the combined work of the Debian Security team and of the Debian Long Term Support team," reads the release announcement.

Here's what's new in Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster"

Major new features of the Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" release include Wayland as display server for the GNOME desktop environment instead of X.Org Server, bit-for-bit identical binary packages to protect users against malicious attacks that would tamper with the build networks and compilers.

The AppArmor open-source access control framework is now installed and enabled by default in Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" to add a new layer of security to the operating system. Also, the seccomp-BPF sandboxing method is now being used by APT for better security, along with UEFI Secure Boot support.

Major updated components in Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" include Linux 4.19 LTS kernel, systemd 241, GCC 8.3 and 7.4, GnuPG 2.2, OpenJDK 11, Samba 4.9, BIND DNS Server 9.11, Golang 1.11, Vim 8.1, KDE Plasma 5.14, GNOME 3.30, Xfce 4.12, LXQt 0.14, LXDE 0.99.2, Cinnamon 3.8, MATE 1.20, and LibreOffice 6.1.

Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" is officially supported on ten architecture, including 32-bit (i386), 64-bit (amd64), AArch64 (arm64), ARM EABI (armel), ARMv7 (EABI hard-float ABI, armhf), MIPS (mips (big-endian), mipsel (little-endian), and 64-bit little-endian (mips64el)), 64-bit little-endian PowerPC (ppc64el), and IBM System z (s390x).

You can download the Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" installation images, as well as the official live images with the KDE, GNOME, Xfce, LXDE, LXQt, Cinnamon, and MATE desktop environments right now from our free software portal or the official mirrors. Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" will be supported until year 2024.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) Will Reach End of Life on July 18th, 2019

Users are urged to upgrade to Ubuntu 19.04

Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) Will Reach End of Life on July 18th, 2019
IPFire Open-Source Linux Firewall Now Patched Against SACK Panic Vulnerabilities

IPFire 2.23 Core Update 134 is now available for download

IPFire Open-Source Linux Firewall Now Patched Against SACK Panic Vulnerabilities
LibreOffice 6.2.5 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 115 Bug Fixes

Now available for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows

LibreOffice 6.2.5 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 115 Bug Fixes
MintBox 3 Linux Mint-Powered Mini PC Announced as the Most Powerful MintBox Ever

Available in two variants with Linux Mint pre-installed

MintBox 3 Linux Mint-Powered Mini PC Announced as the Most Powerful MintBox Ever
Linux Mint 20 and Future Releases Will Drop Support for 32-bit Installations

Linux Mint 19 is the last release to support 32-bit systems

Linux Mint 20 and Future Releases Will Drop Support for 32-bit Installations

Fresh Reviews

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)

A love letter to Castlevania fans, but not much else

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)
Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)

The level designer that ties in to gaming's most beloved Italian plumber finally gets its long awaited sequel

Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Review (Switch)

After several years of hiatus, the Red Faction game franchise is being brought back in the spotlight with a remaster

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered Review (Switch)
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)

A love letter to Castlevania fans, but not much else

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Review (PC)
Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)

The level designer that ties in to gaming's most beloved Italian plumber finally gets its long awaited sequel

Super Mario Maker 2 Review (Switch)

Latest News

Bogus Android App Says It Can Fix Samsung’s Update Problem

So it records more than 10 million downloads

Bogus Android App Says It Can Fix Samsung’s Update Problem
Microsoft Edge Updated with Auto-Playing Media Controls

The new feature is available in Edge Canary

Microsoft Edge Updated with Auto-Playing Media Controls
Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" Operating System Officially Released, Download Now

Installable and live ISOs are available for all platforms

Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" Operating System Officially Released, Download Now
Microsoft Loves Linux: Company Wants to Join the Linux Security Developer List

Redmond deeply involved in the open-source community

Microsoft Loves Linux: Company Wants to Join the Linux Security Developer List
Microsoft Releases the All-New Outlook.com

New features and an overhauled UI now available

Microsoft Releases the All-New Outlook.com
Apple Launches Genius Privacy Billboards to Promote the iPhone

First billboard spotted on the streets of Canada

Apple Launches Genius Privacy Billboards to Promote the iPhone
Google Overhauls Paying with Google Pay in Chrome Browser

Google Pay also supporting more US banks

Google Overhauls Paying with Google Pay in Chrome Browser
Samsung Working on a New Email App for Android

Samsung Email Plus app trademark discovered

Samsung Working on a New Email App for Android
Apple Wants to End the War with South Korea’s Antitrust Watchdog

Company reportedly seeking a so-called consent decree

Apple Wants to End the War with South Korea’s Antitrust Watchdog