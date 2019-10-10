KDE Applications 19.08.2 Open-Source Software Suite Released with Many Bug Fixes

The KDE Project announced today the general availability of the second point release of the latest KDE Applications 19.08 open-source software suite for Linux-based operating systems.

Coming a month after the first point release, KDE Applications 19.08.2 is here to address more than 20 bug fixes across a wide range of applications and core components, including Dolphin, Gwenview, Kate, Kdenlive, Kontact, Konsole, Lokalize, Spectacle, and many others, in an attempt to make the KDE Applications 19.08 open-source software suite more stable and reliable.

Highlights of this release include improvements to High-DPI (HiDPI) support in the Konsole terminal emulator and other apps, the ability to update the search parameters when switching between different searches in the Dolphin file manager, and support for the KMail email client to save messages directly to remote folders.

KDE Applications 19.08.3 expected to be released on November 7

The third and last point release of the KDE Applications 19.08 open-source software suite, KDE Applications 19.08.3, is expected to be released next month on November 7th with a last set of bug fixes and improvements as it will also mark the end of life of this series.

The KDE Project is already working hard on the next major series of its open-source software suite, KDE Applications 19.12, which will see the light of day later this year. Until then, we recommend all users to update their installations to the KDE Applications 19.08.2 release as soon as possible.

KDE Applications 19.08.2 packages have already started making their way into the stable software repositories of some of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions, such as Arch Linux and KDE neon, and will be available on more distros in the coming weeks, including OpenSuSE Tumbleweed and Kubuntu.