> > >
Softpedia Homepage   

Happy 25th Birthday, Debian!

It's been 25 years since the Debian Project was founded

Aug 16, 2018 20:30 GMT  ·  By  ·  Comment  · 
Share:             

Today, August 16, 2018, the Debian Project celebrates its 25th anniversary since the late Ian Murdock announced the Debian Linux Release, which is now known as the Debian Project.

It's been 25 years since the late Ian Murdock, the founder of the Debian project, send his famous email to the comp.os.linux.development mailing list announcing that he is working on a new release and was looking for suggestions. He called it the Debian Linux Release, which was put together from scratch by the Linux software developer, though it was inspired by Softlanding Linux System (SLS).

"When the late Ian Murdock announced 25 years ago in comp.os.linux.development, "the imminent completion of a brand-new Linux release, [...] the Debian Linux Release", nobody would have expected the "Debian Linux Release" to become what's nowadays known as the Debian Project, one of the largest and most influential free software projects," said Ana Guerrero Lopez.

Happy 25th birthday, Debian!

Now, 25 years later, the Debian GNU/Linux operating system is used by millions of computer users worldwide and supported on more than ten architectures. It's one of the most acclaimed and popular Linux-based OS for personal computers and servers alike, on which some of the world's most popular Linux OSes are based on Debian, including Ubuntu. Even Apple and Google adopted Debian's .deb file format.

The latest release, Debian GNU/Linux 9.5 "Stretch," was launched in mid-July 2018 and brought no less than 100 security updates and 91 miscellaneous bugfixes. Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" is the latest stable series of the operating system, released last year on June 17th and supported for three years, until July 2020. After that, it will receive an extra two years of Debian LTS support.

On this special occasion, we'd like to wish the Debian Project and all the people behind it happy anniversary, and we can't wait to get our hands on the next major release of the operating system, Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster," which is expected to land in mid-2019. Until then, the Softpedia editorial team wishes you all a happy Debian Day today if you're celebrating the 25th anniversary of Debian.

  Click to load comments
This enables Disqus, Inc. to process some of your data. Disqus privacy policy

Related Stories

KDE Applications 18.08 Open-Source Software Suite Released, Here's What's New

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux operating system near you

KDE Applications 18.08 Open-Source Software Suite Released, Here's What's New
Debian-Based Q4OS Linux Operating System for Raspberry Pi Goes Stable

Q4OS 2.5 for Raspberry Pi now available to download

Debian-Based Q4OS Linux Operating System for Raspberry Pi Goes Stable
GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment Gets Beta 2 Release Ahead of September 5 Launch

A Release Candidate milestone will be available on August 29

GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment Gets Beta 2 Release Ahead of September 5 Launch
GNU Linux-Libre 4.18 Kernel Officially Released for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom

It's based on the Linux 4.18 kernel series

GNU Linux-Libre 4.18 Kernel Officially Released for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom

Fresh Reviews

Logitech G513 Linear and Tactile Mechanical Keyboard Review

Choose the keys you want with this mechanical keyboard

Logitech G513 Linear and Tactile Mechanical Keyboard Review
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion PlayStation 4 Review

An adventure that's surprisingly fun to play through

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion PlayStation 4 Review
Unavowed Review (PC)

A stellar urban fantasy point-and-click adventure game

Unavowed Review (PC)
Logitech G513 Linear and Tactile Mechanical Keyboard Review

Choose the keys you want with this mechanical keyboard

Logitech G513 Linear and Tactile Mechanical Keyboard Review
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion PlayStation 4 Review

An adventure that's surprisingly fun to play through

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion PlayStation 4 Review

Latest News

Google Pixel 3 XL Spotted in the Wild, Terrible Notch and All

We're still a long way to October 4th launch day

Google Pixel 3 XL Spotted in the Wild, Terrible Notch and All
Happy 25th Birthday, Debian!

It's been 25 years since the Debian Project was founded

Happy 25th Birthday, Debian!
KDE Applications 18.08 Open-Source Software Suite Released, Here's What's New

It's coming soon to a GNU/Linux operating system near you

KDE Applications 18.08 Open-Source Software Suite Released, Here's What's New
Debian-Based Q4OS Linux Operating System for Raspberry Pi Goes Stable

Q4OS 2.5 for Raspberry Pi now available to download

Debian-Based Q4OS Linux Operating System for Raspberry Pi Goes Stable
Apple's Servers Hacked by 16-Year-Old, 90GB of Secure Files Were Stolen

The hacker also accessed multiple user accounts

Apple's Servers Hacked by 16-Year-Old, 90GB of Secure Files Were Stolen
GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment Gets Beta 2 Release Ahead of September 5 Launch

A Release Candidate milestone will be available on August 29

GNOME 3.30 Desktop Environment Gets Beta 2 Release Ahead of September 5 Launch
GNU Linux-Libre 4.18 Kernel Officially Released for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom

It's based on the Linux 4.18 kernel series

GNU Linux-Libre 4.18 Kernel Officially Released for Those Who Seek 100% Freedom
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Blackout Battle Royale Beta Arrives on September 10th

It's not clear when PC and Xbox players will get theirs

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Blackout Battle Royale Beta Arrives on September 10th
Major Zorin OS Linux Release Is Coming This Fall Based on Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS

Zorin OS 12.4 is now available as the last point release

Major Zorin OS Linux Release Is Coming This Fall Based on Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS