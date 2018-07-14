> > >
Debian GNU/Linux 9.5 "Stretch" Is Now Available with 100 Security Updates

Installation images are now available to download

The Debian Project announced today the release of the fifth maintenance update to the stable Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system series.

Coming four months after the previous point release, Debian GNU/Linux 9.5 "Stretch" includes a total of 100 security update and 91 miscellaneous bugfixes for various core components and applications. However, this remains a point release and doesn't represent a new version of the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system series, which continues to be updated every day.

"This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available. Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 9 but only updates some of the packages included," reads today's announcement.

Debian GNU/Linux 9.5 "Stretch" is ready for download

If you want to install the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system series on your personal computer without having to download hundreds of updates after the installation, you can now download the Debian GNU/Linux 9.5 "Stretch" installation images, which are available for numerous of the supported hardware architectures as three DVD ISOs, Netinstall, and an Xfce image.

Supported hardware architectures for these installation images include 64-bit (amd64), 32-bit (i386), ARM64 (AArch64), Armel, ARMhf, MIPS, MIPS64el (MIPS 64-bit Little Endian), MIPSel (MIPS Little Endian), PPC64el (PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian), and s390x (IBM System z). A multi-arch NetInstall ISO image is also available supporting both 64-bit and 32-bit architectures, as well as the source images.

At the moment of writing, live ISO images of Debian GNU/Linux 9.5 "Stretch" are not available to download, but they should be out shortly for both 64-bit and 32-bit PCs with the KDE Plasma 5, GNOME, Xfce, LXDE, Cinnamon, and MATE desktop environments. We'll update the article as soon as they're out too so you can download them if you want to try Debian before installing.

