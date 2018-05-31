> > >
Google Releases Chrome 67 for Android with New AR/VR APIs, Device Sensors, More

It's rolling out to users worldwide via Google Play Store

May 31, 2018 
Google announced on Thursday that it released the Chrome 67 web browser for its Android mobile operating system and it's rolling out to users worldwide via Google Play Store.

After releasing the Chrome 67 to Linux, Mac, and Windows users, Google now started rolling out its latest web browser release to Android users worldwide, bringing them various new features and enhancements, as well as an extra layer of stability and performance improvements.

Highlights of this release include support for device sensors like accelerometer, gyroscope, orientation sensor, and motion sensors on web apps using the Generic Sensor API, a new WebXR Device API for creating virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences on mobile devices.

Google wants to unify AR and VR experiences across mobile devices that support these technologies, as well as mobile- and desktop-based VR headsets, such as Google Daydream View, Samsung Gear VR, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, as well as Windows Mixed Reality Headsets.

Among the virtual reality and augmented reality experiences that the new WebXR Device API can enable, Google mentions games, immersive 360° videos, data visualization, traditional 2D and 3D videos presented in immersive surroundings, home shopping, and art.

Introducing a horizontal tab switcher for Portrait Mode

It also looks like Chrome 67 is the first release of Google's web browser to introduce a horizontal tab switcher for Portrait Mode. The horizontal tab switcher can be enabled with the chrome://flags/#enable-horizontal-tab-switcher flag and it will replace the default vertical tab switcher.

Google Chrome 67.0.3396.68 for Android is now available on Google Play store, and you can update it on your device by opening the Google Play app and checking for updates. If you don't see Chrome 67 in the list of updates, check again in the next few days as the rollout could take some time to wrap up fully.

